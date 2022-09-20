Close menu

Alex Hales & Luke Wood star as England win first game in Pakistan in 17 years

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments102

England's Luke Wood celebrates taking a wicket against Pakistan in the first Twenty20
Lancashire's left-arm seamer Luke Wood took 3-24 on his international debut
First T20, Karachi
Pakistan 158-7 (20 overs): Rizwan 68 (46), Babar 31 (24); L Wood 3-24, Rashid 2-27
England 160-4 (19.2 overs): Hales 53 (40), Brook 42* (25); Qadir 2-36
England won by six wickets; lead series 1-0
Scorecard

The returning Alex Hales hit 53 and debutant Luke Wood took 3-24 as England claimed a six-wicket Twenty20 win over Pakistan in their first game in the country for 17 years.

Chasing 159 to win, Hales hit seven fours in a controlled and mature knock in his first England appearance since 2019, when he was dropped from the World Cup squad for off-field issues.

His fifty gave England a platform for victory, with Harry Brook making 42 not out off 25 balls in just his fifth T20 to guide the tourists home with four balls to spare.

Earlier Pakistan made 158-7, with Mohammad Rizwan striking 68 from 46 balls, while opening partner and captain Babar Azam added 31 off 24.

Wood was supported by Adil Rashid, who took 2-27, including the key wicket of Babar with a brilliant googly to end an 85-run opening stand.

The match was England's first in the country for 6,118 days, since a Test and one-day international tour in December 2005.

No countries toured Pakistan for six years after an attack by gunmen on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009, with sides returning sporadically since 2015.

England were due to tour last winter, but withdrew after New Zealand's men abandoned their tour of Pakistan because of a security threat.

The second game in the seven-match series, which is a build-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November, is on Thursday at 15:30 BST.

Hales and Brook push World Cup cases

The run map shows Alex Hales scored 53 with 7 fours, 1 three, 1 two, and 20 singles for England

Hales has admitted he thought his chances of playing for England again may have gone during his three-year exile, but a loss of form for Jason Roy and a serious leg injury to Jonny Bairstow has presented the 33-year-old with another opportunity.

His knock combined power, touch and excellent placement as the right-hander latched onto any width, dropping deep in his crease to cut to the off-side boundary on numerous occasions.

He was dropped on 28 by Shan Masood after miscuing a slog-sweep, but made the most of his reprieve, and was frustrated when he chipped to cover the ball after reaching his fifty, with England just needing 17 to win.

"It's a very special feeling to get back out on the park for England - three years felt like forever but to get a fifty on my return in a winning team is the stuff dreams are made of," said Hales.

"There are always nerves and pressure after having not played for England for three years, it felt like a debut again, so a very special night."

Hales shared 34-run partnerships with Trent Rockets team-mate Dawid Malan and Ben Duckett, playing his first T20 since 2019, but the telling partnership was the 55 he put on with Brook.

Yorkshire's Brook, 23, had shown glimpses of his talent in his first four games without a particularly telling contribution and started patiently here before targeting Shahnawaz Dahani in the 15th over.

The tourists needed 52 from 36 balls but Brook ramped the first ball for four, before two more boundaries followed, as the game swung firmly in England's favour.

The next over went for 13, including a gorgeous straight drive over mid-off by Brook, and despite the wicket of Hales, Brook and stand-in captain Moeen Ali saw England over the line.

Wood impresses on debut

Luke Wood's bowling: 38% full, 54% good length and 8% short. 4 overs, 0 maidens, went for 24 runs, took 3 wickets with an economy of 6.00.

England touring Pakistan is significant. The tourists are a cricketing powerhouse, and, aside from India, they are the nation that the hosts would have most wanted to return.

The players walked out to a boisterous crowd, after a minute's silence for flood victims in Pakistan and Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, with many using their phone torches to create an amphitheatre of light.

It buoyed the hosts, with Rizwan and Babar attacking England from the off and racing to 85-0 after 9.2 overs, before Rashid dismissed the latter.

From that moment on England fought back, able to apply pressure with tight lines and a faultless fielding performance.

Wood, 27, has been a success of The Hundred for Trent Rockets, with his performances in the competition accelerating his progress after impressive T20 Blast campaigns for Lancashire, and on this evidence he is going to have no issue settling into the international arena.

His first wicket saw him rip Mohammad Nawaz's off stump out of the ground, before he had Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah caught in the deep in the space of three balls in the final over, his changes of pace and length proving effective.

England have fitness doubts over Chris Woakes (knee), Mark Wood (elbow) and Chris Jordan (finger), all three of whom have been named in the 15-man squad for the World Cup, so others such as Wood - who is not in that squad - know they have a chance to impress.

Moeen (1-23) had Rizwan stumped and Sam Curran took 1-30, but fellow left-arm seamer David Willey struggled, conceding 41 from his four overs.

'Hales showed how good he is' - reaction

England captain Moeen Ali: "A brilliant performance overall. We pulled it back well in the middle overs and at the death with the ball. Credit to our bowlers, they set it up for the batters.

"Luke Wood got crucial wickets for us. He was outstanding on his debut, stuck his chest out and bowled well along with Adil Rashid. It wasn't easy for the batters coming in.

"We were smart with how we chased it down. Alex Hales showed how good he is, having come back in after a long time. Harry Brook showed a lot of confidence and that looks great for the future."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam: "How Rizwan and I played in the powerplay was very good. We stuck to the plan and afterwards England bowled well. There could have been a better partnership.

"England planned well and started the bowling off with some pace so we need to give them credit for that, but also our batsmen need to step up."

England batter Harry Brook, speaking to Sky Sports: "I have a little bit of experience from the Pakistan Super League and tried to keep the ball along the ground, and be here at the end of the game. The pitches here are usually low and skiddy.

"It feels very safe with the security. I have someone following me every time I go to the toilet!"

Pakistan preparing for England return after 17-year gap

Comments

Join the conversation

102 comments

  • Comment posted by richard, today at 19:05

    Harry Brook is class

    • Reply posted by DAP1, today at 19:33

      DAP1 replied:
      How can someone give that comment a down vote?

  • Comment posted by TChicken, today at 19:12

    Great to see Hales back, L Wood getting called up and Brook impressing. Adding depth at the top, middle and bottom of the order

    • Reply posted by lord obez, today at 19:56

      lord obez replied:
      Lets hope England strike it lucky at the world cup

  • Comment posted by mooska, today at 19:12

    Well played Alex, been out too long, the punishment was well beyond the crime.

    • Reply posted by YorkCity84, today at 19:42

      YorkCity84 replied:
      Because you’re fully appraised of the situation I’m sure. Don’t talk if you don’t know.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 19:31

    Pleased to have Alex Hales back. Should be drafted into the ODI squad as well.

    Luke Wood a revelation as well. Quite a lot of bowling depth going into the WC now. And you have Buttler and Moeen leading the side with vast amounts of experience between them.

    All in all it looks quite promising!

  • Comment posted by Roaming in the Gloaming, today at 19:25

    🌹 Well done Luke Wood too 🌹

  • Comment posted by Tycho, today at 19:16

    It’s a real shame Eoin Morgan wasn’t commentating on this one 😏

    • Reply posted by DAP1, today at 19:31

      DAP1 replied:
      Dear God, no! Commentary was vaguely passable without Sky's usual line-up full of middle class South East dullards.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 19:13

    It's a shame Pakistan will only have 6 more chances to win against us!

    • Reply posted by 4588, today at 19:35

      4588 replied:
      How many chickens have you counted pre hatching?

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 19:15

    Brook and Wood ... good northern lads.

    • Reply posted by JT, today at 19:28

      JT replied:
      Is Nottinghamshire a northern county?

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 19:23

    Great performance from England - looked like Pakistan were in control but shows that even t20 can ebb and flow a bit - looking forward to seeing how we get on in the WC not sure 7 warm ups against the same side in a different continent is the best preparation though

  • Comment posted by next_question, today at 19:15

    Played in a decent spirit. Pakistan middle order didn't get out of first gear, so was always advantage England. Still took decent innings from Hales and Brook to put it away.

    Hope the Pakistan middle order turn up for the next game and put a bit more pressure on England.

    • Reply posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 19:24

      Dreadlock Holiday replied:
      Yes it was. They’re not India

  • Comment posted by ineedhelp, today at 19:10

    Has that wicket ever seen grass looks like the groundsman has put cement down instead of seed

    • Reply posted by The Andy Hayhurst Movement, today at 19:59

      The Andy Hayhurst Movement replied:
      welcome to pakistan.

      At least they can’t appoint their own umpires these days 😳

  • Comment posted by Hammy , today at 19:56

    The story here isn’t Hales it’s Brook who looks like an all format international player for years to come and to a lesser extent Wood who is just getting better and better and who is worthy of consideration in the red ball game.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:59

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Oh good, here we go again. Ollie Pope anyone?

  • Comment posted by idk, today at 19:37

    alex hales was really good cannot denie it and should have been included in the teaams much earlier.

  • Comment posted by FISCHER1972, today at 19:44

    Where are the highlights for those of us not willing to be blackmailed into buying live satellite coverage?

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 20:04

      Duncanb23 replied:
      It’s probably on Pakistan’s national broadcaster’s site, although obviously a knowledge of Urdu required for the commentary. Still probably more insightful than Kevin Pietersen.

  • Comment posted by Jerry Hatrick, today at 19:30

    At last Morgan cannot block the selection of Hales who has been one of the best T20 batsmen in the world for the last 2-3 years.

    • Reply posted by jimbob, today at 19:38

      jimbob replied:
      God knows what he did to him, it always seemed to be personal by morgan.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 19:27

    Welcome back, Alex Hales. You were held hostage for way too long.

    • Reply posted by dms, today at 19:29

      dms replied:
      God I've been saying it wrong 🤦
      Thought he was called Alec Sales. D'oh

  • Comment posted by hector300, today at 19:40

    Many on this forum have been calling for the return of Hales and they were right. But it has taken time and he was made to wait for the retirement of Morgan. The latter was a brilliant captain but his handling of Hales was atrocious and looks as if it was personal. I hope Hales can now continue with his international career for a long time into the future and wish him well.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 19:44

      dunc brownley replied:
      We never know ...

      Up to Hales though to show he can toe the line as it must be the last chance of what has happened.

      Let the Cricket do the talking.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 19:28

    Brook was impressive and more worthy of headlines than Hales

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 19:58

    HYS. Why have we not had any for over 10 days? We’ll done AH, long overdue recall now fully justified.

    • Reply posted by Weasels Ripped My Flesh, today at 20:09

      Weasels Ripped My Flesh replied:
      There was a justifiable reason Hales was dropped and a very good reason he wasn't recalled earlier. A talented but deeply flawed player.

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 19:48

    I was shot down on here when I mentioned Hales should be brought back into the England fold a few weeks ago on the back of his performances in The Hundred, but glad he was given his chance and has grasped the opportunity. Well done boys.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC