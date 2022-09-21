Tom Lawes finished with career-best figures of 4-31 for Surrey

LV= County Championship Division One, The Micky Stewart Oval (day two) Surrey 333: Pope 136, Clark 55; Patterson 4-69 Yorkshire 179 & 89-2: Kohler-Cadmore 55; Lawes 4-31 Surrey 6 pts, Yorkshire 3 pts Match scorecard

Surrey took a step closer to winning their second County Championship title in five years after forcing Yorkshire to follow-on at the Oval.

The hosts' relentless seam attack bowled Yorkshire out for 179 and when they batted again, 154 runs behind, they quickly lost Finlay Bean in the fourth over.

Adam Lyth and George Hill got their heads down to take the score to 78 before Jamie Overton entered the attack and found some extra bounce to find Hill's edge with his fifth ball.

When bad light stopped play Yorkshire were 89 for two, 65 behind, with Lyth unbeaten on 36.

There is still work for Surrey to do, but they are in a strong position with two days to go.

After picking up six bonus points they now hold an 11-point advantage at the top and if they wrap up victory, Hampshire would need to beat Kent to take the title race to the last round of matches next week, when Surrey visit Lancashire and Hampshire are away to Warwickshire.

On a fast-moving day in which 16 wickets fell, Surrey's last four went down for 40 runs as they were dismissed for 333.

Jordan Clark, on 55, played on to Ben Mike in the first over of the day and Surrey were in danger of not collecting a third bonus point when Hill pinned Overton with an in-swinger and bowled Kemar Roach through the gate.

But Worrall thrashed 23 including two sixes as Surrey set a new club record by passing 300 in the first innings for the 15th consecutive first-class match.

Their bowlers then got to work. Worrall and Roach could easily have picked up two or three wickets apiece during outstanding spells of swing bowling with the new ball.

Having Lyth caught at fourth slip was the least Roach deserved, but the tone had been set and there was no let-up when the West Indian and Worrall came off.

In his second over Tom Lawes, 19, went around the wicket and plucked out Bean's off stump and after lunch found the thinnest of edges to remove Hill, who made a battling 28.

Worrall was finally rewarded during his second spell when Will Fraine edged another away-swinger to second slip.

There was a recovery by Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Jonny Tattersall, who added 72 in contrasting styles in 17 overs.

Kohler-Cadmore went on the attack, hitting Roach for a spectacular six over long-on and nine fours in his 55, but when he was caught behind aiming another big drive it was the first of three wickets in seven balls.

Dom Bess played on to Clark, who then had Jordan Thompson caught behind with a beauty which held its line and although Tattersall, with 45 not out, stood firm the tail offered little resistance.

Lawes bowled Ben Coad and finished with career-best figures of 4-31, Cameron Steel's googly foxed Mike and Overton wrapped up the innings when Steve Patterson edged to second slip with Yorkshire four short of avoiding the follow-on.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.