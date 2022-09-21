Last updated on .From the section Counties

Gareth Roderick made his second century in successive innings for Worcestershire - and his first at New Road

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road (day one) Worcestershire 390: Roderick 102, D'Oliveira 85, Tongue 45*; Ball 3-60, Hutton 3-86 Nottinghamshire 128: Hameed 37 ; Barnard 4-26, Pennington 4-31 & 129-6: Hameed 58; Gibbon 3-24 Notts (3 pts) trail Worcestershire (7 pts) by 133 runs with four second-innings wickets left Match scorecard

Title-chasing Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire are in danger of losing for only the second time this season after following on against promotion outsiders Worcestershire at New Road.

After the Pears totalled 390, Notts were bowled out for 128, then slumped to 129-6 second time around as 19 wickets fall on the second day.

Haseeb Hameed has top scored for Notts in both innings, making 37 and 58.

Gareth Roderick had earlier completed his first Pears century at New Road.

After resuming on 297-7, the Pears batted on throughout most of the morning to add a further 93 runs.

Roderick was out for 102 straight after reaching his century, his second in successive ton after a career-best 172 not out against Glamorgan, surpassing his previous best of 98 at New Road, for Gloucestershire against the Pears in 2014.

Dillon Pennington then chipped Liam Patterson-White to midwicket and Ben Gibbon was caught in the deep to leave Josh Tongue unbeaten on a career-best 45.

Notts soon lost Ben Slater before lunch, bowled middle stump before Ed Barnard and Dillon Pennington picked up four wickets apiece as Notts were bundled out in the afternoon session.

Hameed passed 1,000 runs for the season for the first time since his breakthrough season with Lancashire in 2016.

Ed Barnard and Dillon Pennington both took four wickets as Notts were bowled out for 128 - their lowest score of the season - and Gareth Roderick took five catches in the day

But he went as victim number three in the middle of a four-wicket burst from a fired-up Barnard as Notts slumped from an already wobbly 89-4, including a stunning full-length legside catch by wicketkeeper Roderick to remove Joe Clarke, to lose their last six wickets for just 39.

Pennington came back to finish off the innings with the last two scalps, although not before Liam Patterson-White had whacked three sixes off Barnard, before holing out on the midwicket boundary.

Notts looked less troubled second time around as openers Ben Slater and Hameed put on 23.

But former building site labourer Gibbon then bulldozed them with three wickets as he bowled Slater and Matthew Montgomery and had Worcestershire old boy Clarke caught behind down the leg side for the second time in the day.

Matthew Waite nipped in to remove Lyndon James and Steven Mullaney before the Pears got the prize wicket, when Josh Tongue had Hameed caught behind, to earn Roderick his fifth catch.

Tom Moores (22 not out) and Patterson-White then saw it out to the close.

Notts, who began this week needing 10 points to be sure of securing a place in the top two, can still achieve promotion this week if they lose, but only if third-placed Glamorgan fail to beat Derbyshire.