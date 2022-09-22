Women's Ashes: Australia in England 2023

As before, the Women's Ashes are decided on a points-based format. There are four points available for winning the Test, plus two points for each of the limited-overs games.

June

22-26 Only Test, Trent Bridge (11:00 BST)

July

1 1st Twenty20 international, Edgbaston (d/n) (18:35 BST)

5 2nd Twenty20 international, The Kia Oval (d/n) (18:00 BST)

8 3rd Twenty20 international, Lord's (d/n) (18:35 BST)

12 1st ODI, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (d/n) (13:00 BST)

16 2nd ODI, Ageas Bowl (11:00 BST)

18 3rd ODI, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (d/n) (13:00 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made