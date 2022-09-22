Last updated on .From the section Counties

The departure of James Vince for 73 meant the game was up for Hampshire's title hopes

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three) Kent 165 & 269: Leaning 112; Abbas 4-68, Fuller 3-44 Hampshire 57 & 300: Fuller 78*, Vince 73; Gilchrist 4-60 Kent (19 pts) beat Hampshire (3 pts) by 77 runs Match scorecard

Hampshire's County Championship title hopes were ended as Kent ran-out winners by 77 runs inside three days at the Ageas Bowl.

Their defeat meant Surrey were crowned champions with their 10-wicket victory over Yorkshire.

Victory also boosted Kent's Division One survival hopes and condemned Gloucestershire to relegation.

James Fuller hit 78 not out and James Vince 73 for Hampshire but they were bowled out for 300.

Hampshire had won five of their previous six home matches, the other a rain-hit draw against Lancashire in April.

By contrast it took Kent six games to register their first win in the Championship, though they have lost three of the five since then.

Kent began the day needing six wickets while Hampshire, resuming on 105-4, still required 273 runs to claim a victory which looked unthinkable when they were skittled for just 57 on the afternoon of day one.

Joe Weatherley had added only two runs to his overnight 54 when he was trapped leg before by Nathan Gilchrist, who also tempted Ben Brown to chip to Joey Evison for no score 13 balls later.

On-loan Surrey paceman Conor McKerr claimed his first Kent wicket, and gave his parent club's title hopes a boost, when he had Aneurin Donald lbw for 14 to make it 146-7.

With Hampshire skipper Vince in the middle Kent could never relax, but the game was up when he top-edged a pull shot off occasional spinner Jack Leaning to Tawanda Muyeye on the boundary for a typically classy 73, featuring nine fours.

Vince's departure ended a 90-run partnership with Fuller who plugged away for his second half-century of the season and ended with an unbeaten 78 from 92 balls.

Kent captain Leaning also accounted for Kyle Abbott (14) and though he dropped last-man Mohammad Abbas, Gilchrist demolished his stumps soon after to secure victory by 77 runs, while Matt Quinn finished with match figures of 8-92.

Kent have announced the second day of next week's final match at home to Somerset will be 'Stevo Day' at Canterbury, in honour of veteran all-rounder Darren Stevens who is set to leave the club after 18 seasons after not being offered a new contract.

Hampshire conclude their season against Warwickshire at Edgbaston. Both matches start on Monday.