Close menu

Sri Lanka women in England 2023

From the section Cricket

England captain Heather Knight reverse-sweeps against Sri Lanka

September

2 1st Twenty20 international, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (14:30 BST)

6 2nd Twenty20 international, Incora County Ground, Derby (18:00 BST)

9 3rd Twenty20 international, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (14:30 BST)

14 1st ODI, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (d/n) (12:30 BST)

17 2nd ODI, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (11:00 BST)

19 3rd ODI, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (d/n) (12:30 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Top Stories

Featured

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC