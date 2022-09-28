Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Who is this England bowler? He's the answer to one of our questions...

A busy English summer that started in early April and lasted through to late September is coming to an end.

There were men's and women's Test matches, one-day internationals and T20 matches, plus the Commonwealth Games and a thrilling domestic schedule that included the second edition of the Hundred.

But how much do you remember? Take our quiz to find out, and don't forget to share your score on Twitter using #bbccricket.