England in Pakistan: Harry Brook and Ben Duckett star in convincing win in third T20

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments84

Harry Brook hitting a shot
Harry Brook has scored 154 in three innings so far this series
Third Twenty20 international, Karachi
England 221-3 (20 overs): Brook 81* (35), Duckett 70* (42)
Pakistan 158-8 (20 overs): Masood 65* (40); Wood 3-24
England won by 63 runs; lead series 2-1
Scorecard

Harry Brook smashed an unbeaten 81 from just 35 balls to help England go 2-1 up in the Twenty20 series against Pakistan with a comfortable 63-run win in Karachi.

The Yorkshire batter showed a dazzling array of shots as England posted an imposing 221-3 from their 20 overs - their joint-fifth highest score in T20 cricket.

He was ably supported by Ben Duckett, who added 70 from 42 deliveries in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand worth 139 from 69 balls, while debutant opener Will Jacks hit 40 from 22 balls to get England off to a strong start.

Pakistan struggled early in their reply and were reduced 28-4 during the powerplay, thanks to a blistering opening spell from the returning Mark Wood.

The Durham fast bowler, playing his first international since March after two rounds of elbow surgery, took 3-24, including skipper Babar Azam, whose unbeaten 110 inspired Pakistan to a remarkable 10-wicket victory in the second T20 on Thursday.

Adil Rashid took 2-32 and Reece Topley ended with 1-22 in his first match of this series as Pakistan could only limp to 158-8, despite a spirited unbeaten half-century from Shan Masood.

The fourth T20 in the seven-match series takes place on Sunday, again in Karachi.

Brook and Duckett stake claims

The run map shows Harry Brook scored 81 with 5 sixes, 8 fours, 3 twos, and 13 singles for England

It has been a breakthrough year for Brook, who made his T20 international debut against West Indies in January before earning his first Test cap against South Africa earlier this month.

And with a T20 World Cup rapidly approaching the 23-year-old gave a timely demonstration of his class to press his claims for a spot in the starting side.

Coming in at five, his innings contained eight fours and five huge sixes - two of which came from as many balls off Usman Qadir.

The left-hand, right-hand partnership with Duckett appeared to bamboozle Babar, who struggled to set a field to stem the scoring.

Duckett was far stronger square of the wicket, relying almost exclusively on the sweep or reverse-sweep to score, but still expertly picking out the gaps in the field with eight fours and one six.

Surrey opener Jacks has been touted as an international cricketer for some time and his steady innings on his England debut ensured the run-rate barely dropped below 10-an-over despite the early dismissals of Phil Salt and Dawid Malan.

Wood's impressive return also gives England cause for optimism, being clocked at 97mph despite his six-month injury absence as the short ball repeatedly caused the Pakistan batters problems.

With the likes of Chris Jordan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone and permanent captain Jos Buttler still to return to the side, England suddenly have a flurry of selection problems with the World Cup now less than a month away.

Poor start curbs Pakistan hopes

Mark Wood's bowling: 8% full, 24% good length and 68% short. 4 overs, 0 maidens, went for 24 runs, took 3 wickets with an economy of 6.00.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan were inspired in the second T20 when they spearheaded Pakistan to a record-breaking 10-wicket win, but they mustered just 16 between them here as a poor powerplay effectively ended the hosts' chances.

Babar had already survived a leading edge that Malan could not grasp when on three, but the next over he top-edged a bouncer from Wood straight to Topley on the deep third boundary.

Rizwan then saw his leg stump demolished by a fizzing Topley delivery, before Haider Ali pulled another vicious short delivery from Wood straight to a diving Adil Rashid at square leg.

The short ball proved effective for Sam Curran too as he lured Iftikhar Ahmed into playing a looping shot straight to Topley at mid-off to silence a previously vociferous home crowd.

Masood put up some resistance with an unbeaten 65 from 40 balls to strengthen his case for a permanent place in the Pakistan middle order, but only Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Nawaz also reached double figures.

A flurry of late wickets ensured a timid end to the game compared to the fireworks witnessed 24 hours previously.

'We were ruthless' - reaction

Player of the match, England batter Harry Brook: "It was very nice to get out there and have a match-winning performance.

"I was just trying to get Ben Duckett on strike against the spin, he's so good at sweeping it's ridiculous. He seems to hit the gap every time. It worked quite well."

England captain Moeen Ali: "That was a brilliant win. We were ruthless, with the bat in particular.

"The future is amazing for England cricket with the players we've got coming through.

"Mark Wood bowled serious, serious pace. It's great to have him back, he's a massive part of our team. In the World Cup we need him firing like that."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam: "We tried to get a good start again but the early wickets put pressure on us.

"In situations like this we try and use the best bowlers but we were just not up to the mark and England bowled really well."

England bowler Mark Wood, speaking to Sky Sports: "It has been a long time. I felt pretty tired at the end with the intensity of international cricket but I will be good to go again.

"The challenge now is to back it up. What's important is to not go too hard now and mean I'm not ready for the World Cup. I have to peak at the right time."

Comments

Join the conversation

84 comments

  • Comment posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 20:19

    Well done England fantastic to see Wood back 97 Mph.Bring on the Ashes 🇬🇧.

  • Comment posted by BoroSkippy, today at 20:13

    An excellent England win after Pakistan’s equally stunning performance yesterday. But am I missing something where Dawid Malan is concerned? I understand his T20 stats are hugely impressive but I just don’t recall seeing him have an outstanding game for England in the recent past?

  • Comment posted by Arkle, today at 20:13

    Only poor player is Ali, get shut of that nomark

  • Comment posted by Duncanb23, today at 20:11

    When we got our asses handed to us yesterday by one of the best performances ever, no HYS. Good to see the bbc keeping a&e wards clear of rage-based blood pressure issues and severe knee injuries caused by excessive jerking

  • Comment posted by HansBeimler, today at 20:10

    Finest sight in cricket is a fast bowler playing well.

    Welcome back Wood

  • Comment posted by MarkJ2222, today at 20:04

    Always a fantastic series in Pakistan. Brilliant crowds, packed stadiums and the forever unpredictable Pakistan players. Win by record Margin last night and get battered next night. That’s why they are such a WC threat, you never know what u will get !! England / joss, hales, Malan, Livingstone, brook, moeen, stokes, rashid, wood, topley and woakes

  • Comment posted by DW, today at 20:03

    Great to have a Captain who gives such confidence to the team. Needs to stay Captain from now on,Think we have Morgans replacement. Leave Butler to concentrate on what he does

  • Comment posted by LEARY, today at 19:59

    Another brilliant display.England need discipline and consistency.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 20:08

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Consistency in t20 means winning 11 out of 20

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 19:53

    Well done Woody and Toppers.

    Proper Fast Bowling.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 20:08

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Yeah Topley is super fast 😂

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 19:51

    Get through openers, game over.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 19:48

    The less said about the generally hopeless captaincyof Moeen the other night the better

    Tonight his brothers (his words not mine) gave him little chance of losing when they gave up chasing in over 6

    Sometime T20 is like this - captaincy on both sides had no effect at all and it's the format where that is true more than not

    1 or 2 lads swing it

    Eng please start looking for the next captain now

    • Reply posted by veekay1, today at 19:51

      veekay1 replied:
      Grow up James.

      If you cannot see what Moeen has done for cricket; in so many ways, you simply aren't talking about cricket are you? It's something else...

  • Comment posted by DRP2009, today at 19:46

    Funny or maybe just plain Bias. Where was the comments section yesterday when Pakistan played a fantastic game to beat England by 10 wickets.

    Certainly not the first time or last time, what with the World Cup around tge corner.

    Unlucky Pakistan.

    Before the casual R's get on my case, I support Cricket the proper way.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 20:14

      Duncanb23 replied:
      fear that the gammon brigade would have imploded

  • Comment posted by steed, today at 19:45

    I like this England line up. It makes a hood balance such that I'm almost contemplating the unthinkable and leaving Buttler and Livingstone out.

  • Comment posted by Roy The Boy, today at 19:44

    Leave Brooks alone Coaches, I’m a Yorkshireman he works and trains hard. Don’t ruin him, he’ll tell his Gran if you do. That good lady washes his Kit. Well played Harry keep it going

  • Comment posted by Red Bird, today at 19:41

    Can I just say how good it is to see a thread with only positive, constructive and informed comments. Why can't they all be like this?

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 19:41

    Will Harry Brook be the next best thing? Looks very promising.

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 19:40

    Seems too sides trying to figure out how best to get ready for Australia

    • Reply posted by Jacques de Molay, today at 19:45

      Jacques de Molay replied:
      Too?

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 19:35

    Strong response by England after a fine performance by Pakistan on Thursday. With Wood and Toppers up front today, the bowling was too much for Baber and Riz. Brook looks top-notch and has forced himself into the WC first eleven.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:33

    There is some competition now for that middle order. Brook and Duckett done themselves alot of credit

