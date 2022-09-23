Last updated on .From the section Counties

Glamorgan bowler Michael Hogan celebrates after Sam Conners was caught by Timm van der Gugten

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day four) Glamorgan 540-5 dec (96 overs): Lloyd 313*, Root 79; Dal 2-67 Derbyshire 253: Dal 92; Patel 5-68& 273:Madsen 77, du Plooy 66; vd Gugten 3-41,Harris 3-59 Glamorgan (24 pts) beat Derbyshire (2 pts) by an innings and 24 runs Match scorecard

Glamorgan wrapped up victory by an innings and 24 runs over Derbyshire to keep themselves in the promotion race going into the season's final week.

James Harris and Timm van der Gugten took three wickets each as Derbyshire were dismissed for 274.

Derbyshire resisted through Leus du Plooy's 77 and 66 from Wayne Madsen before falling away.

Glamorgan faced having to overcome a Middlesex lead of nine points in the last round.

Glamorgan are away to Sussex on Monday, 26 September while rivals Middlesex are at Worcestershire.

Madsen and du Plooy took their overnight partnership to 128 before du Plooy, on 66, played no shot to one which jagged back from veteran Michael Hogan, playing his final match on the ground.

Harry Came went quickly, leg-before to Ajaz Patel for two, with Derbyshire five down at lunch.

First innings hero Anuj Dal settled in well but was given out caught behind on 25, much to his amazement, as Harris started to find some swing with the old ball.

Andrew Salter inflicted a pair on Alex Thomson while Madsen chopped one from Harris onto his leg stump after four hours at the crease as three wickets fell in consecutive overs.

Sam Conners struck a few defiant blows in his 23 before top-edging Hogan to fine leg and Van Der Gugten sealed the result with the limping Ben Aitchison caught behind for 12 before Hogan led the team off to a rousing reception.

Derbyshire, who host Leicestershire in their final match, saw their slim hopes of promotion disappear. They were left to reflect on their unexpected decision to bowl first, allowing home skipper David Lloyd to hit a triple century.