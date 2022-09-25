Lauren Winfield-Hill scored 470 runs in the competition at an average of 48.33

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final, Lord's Northern Diamonds 215-9: Winfield-Hill 65, Heath 44; Adams 3-34 Southern Vipers 213-9: Adams 70, Bouchier 48 Northern Diamonds beat Southern Vipers by two runs Match scorecard

Northern Diamonds beat Southern Vipers by two runs in a thrilling finish at Lord's to win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the first time.

Lauren Winfield-Hill made 65 off 87 balls as they posted 215-9 despite a mini-slump from 114-1 to 119-5.

Vipers made a slow start in reply but Maia Bouchier (48) put on 81 with Georgia Adams for the third wicket.

Skipper Adams made 70 but was out in the 48th over and Vipers fell short on 213-9 as Diamonds won by two runs.

Vipers - who beat Diamonds in the 2020 and 2021 finals - needed 13 off the last over and six to win or four to force a super-over from the final ball, bowled by spinner Katie Levick, but Charlotte Taylor could only manage two.

It was a great moment for Diamonds, who had played in three previous finals in the Trophy and 20-over Charlotte Edwards Cup, and lost them all.

And it meant double disappointment for all-rounder Charlie Dean, who bowled tidily for Vipers and hit 32 off 43 balls, on the same ground where she was the victim of a match-ending Mankad run-out a day earlier as England lost to India.

Adams put Diamonds in after winning the toss but Winfield-Hill and Linsey Smith opened up with a stand of 83 before the latter, on 27, chipped a return catch to Taylor.

Winfield-Hill, the leading run scorer in the competition, breezed past 50, but Hollie Armitage and Sterre Kalis were bowled by successive balls from Paige Scholfield, and Phoebe Turner was lbw to Taylor.

When Winfield-Hall was run out, answering Bess Heath's call for a quick single, Diamonds had lost four wickets for five runs in the space of 15 balls.

But Heath kept her composure and found a reliable partner in Leah Dobson as they added 85 in 17 overs to push the total beyond 200.

Adams, like Scholfield earlier in the innings, was on a hat-trick in the final over after dismissing Leigh Kasperek and Lizzie Scott, but Emma Marlow prevented the treble before being run out off the final ball of the innings.

Vipers had seven players in their side who had managed a half-century in the 2022 competition but they made a sluggish start in the face of tight bowling by Smith and Scott - the latter the only seamer in the Diamonds XI.

Smith's first six-over spell cost just eight runs, including the wicket of Ella McCaughan, and the first boundary did not arrive until the 14th over.

Bouchier and Adams, though, steadied the innings and took the total to 98 before the former was caught at short mid-wicket off Diamonds captain Armitage.

Turning the ball away from the right-handers, Armitage and Levick packed the off-side field and challenged Vipers - who won the Charlotte Edwards Cup in June - to try and hit the ball through or over the ring.

Dean provided the innings with some much-needed impetus but then pulled Kasperek to Heath at mid-wicket, and when Winfield-Hill stumped Adams off Levick, to go with two earlier catches standing up to the stumps, Vipers were 196-6 with two overs to go.

Scholfield was bowled by Smith in the penultimate over and although Bell square cut a boundary in the last, both she and Chloe Hill were all out as Diamonds emerged victorious.