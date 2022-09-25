Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shubman Gill returns to the Glamorgan team after missing the win over Derbyshire with illness

LV= County Championship, Division Two: Sussex v Glamorgan Venue : County Ground. Hove Date : Monday 26 September Time :10:30 BST Coverage : Commentary and reports on BBC Sport website & app; updates on BBC Radio Sussex and BBC Radio Wales.

Glamorgan take their Championship promotion challenge into the last week of the season as they face seventh-placed Sussex at Hove.

But the Welsh county are nine points behind Middlesex in the second promotion place, and 18 behind Nottinghamshire.

Glamorgan would have to better Middlesex's result as well as collecting two more bonus points.

India batter Shubman Gill is due to return on Monday after illness.

Sam Northeast is also named in the squad after a family illness saw him off the field for most of the win over Derbyshire.

Opening bowler Michael Hogan will play the last game of a 10-year career.

"Hoges won a (one-Day Cup) trophy last year which meant a huge amount to him, if we can put a bit of pressure on Middlesex in this last game at Sussex, you just never know," said coach Matthew Maynard.

"It would be a fitting tribute to Hoges and all the efforts he's put in as well as the rest of the group.

"It's out of our hands, losing at Lord's with one bad session. Hopefully it doesn't cost us the season, but it may have done, though we bounced back fantastically well against Derbyshire.

"(India batter Cheteshwar) Pujara is a big miss for Sussex, but you've got to show them respect and put the hard yards in."

Sussex, who will be without bowler Henry Crocombe because of a shoulder injury, will remain seventh in the Division Two table whatever the result of the match.

Sussex (from): TBC

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (capt), Byrom, Gill, Northeast, Root, C Cooke (wk), Salter, Harris, van der Gugten, Patel, Hogan, Bevan, Carlson, Gorvin.