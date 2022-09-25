Close menu

England in Pakistan: Hosts win absorbing match by three runs to level T20 series at 2-2

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mohammad Nawaz celebrating the wicket of Moeen Ali
Mohammad Nawaz took the crucial wicket of England captain Moeen Ali
Fourth Twenty20 international, Karachi
Pakistan 166-4 (20 overs): Rizwan 88 (67), Babar 36 (28); Topley 2-37
England 163 (19.2 overs): Dawson 34 (17) Brook 34 (29); Nawaz 3-35
Pakistan won by three runs; series level at 2-2
Scorecard

Pakistan edged past England by three runs in a thrilling encounter in Karachi to level their Twenty20 series at 2-2.

Chasing 167, Liam Dawson put England on course for victory after smashing 24 runs off the 18th over to leave the tourists needing nine runs from 12 balls.

But an absorbing match swung Pakistan's way the following over when Haris Rauf took two wickets in two deliveries to leave England nine down with four runs still required.

Number 11 Reece Topley was then run out in the final over to seal the win for the home side and spark scenes of jubilation among the crowd.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 88 from 67 balls as Pakistan reached 166-4.

A disciplined England bowling performance restricted Pakistan to just three sixes in their entire innings, with two of those coming from Asif Ali in the final over, which proved vital.

England made a poor start to their reply and were reduced to 14-3 after two overs.

Harry Brook hit 34 from 29 balls and Ben Duckett 33 from 24 to lead the recovery, but England continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.

Dawson's late heroics nearly got them over the line, but he looked inconsolable as Pakistan hit back to bowl England out for 163 and seal a breathless win.

The teams will now travel to Lahore for the fifth T20 in the seven-match series on Wednesday.

Pakistan show character to level series

The first three games of this series have been relatively one-sided but the pulsating nature of this match will prove excellent preparation for both sides before the T20 World Cup next month.

It was a battle of contrasting batting approaches, with Pakistan openers Rizwan and Babar Azam, who made 36 off 28, favouring measured accumulation over aggressive hitting.

Things looked ominous for England when the hosts reached 82-0 at the halfway stage but, after setting that platform, Pakistan failed to push on, mustering just three fours and no sixes between the 12th and 19th overs before Asif's lively cameo.

After dropping a simple chance to dismiss Brook on four, spinner Mohammad Nawaz shone with the ball, taking 3-35, including the crucial wicket of England captain Moeen Ali for 29.

Seamer Mohammad Hasnain was also excellent in taking 2-40, though the 22-year-old's inexperience told when he sent down several poor deliveries and a no-ball as he was smashed around the ground by Dawson.

That looked to have proved costly, but some excellent death bowling from Rauf dragged the game back in Pakistan's favour.

England's bold approach fails to pay off

The run map shows Liam Dawson scored 34 with 1 six, 5 fours, 2 twos, and 4 singles for England

England's riskier stroke play brought plenty of boundaries but they also consistently lost wickets, which hampered their chase.

Opener Phil Salt set the tone by smashing the first two balls of the innings for four before slog-sweeping the next delivery straight to Mohammad Wasim on the mid-wicket boundary.

Alex Hales fell for five the next over thanks to a stunning diving catch by Usman Qadir, before Will Jacks was clean bowled by Hasnain for a duck to leave England in trouble.

Brook, Duckett and Moeen all made starts but failed to push on as England were reduced to 113-6 before Dawson's late surge gave hope of an unlikely win.

Moeen had earlier rotated his bowlers superbly to ensure Pakistan were never able to cut loose, with Topley taking 2-37 and Adil Rashid going for just 27 through the middle overs.

There was also a T20 debut for Olly Stone, who clocked speeds of 90mph to add to England's potential pace bowling options as they prepare for the World Cup.

'We should have chased that down' - reaction

England captain Moeen Ali: "An amazing game of cricket. Obviously it went both ways, kept swinging and it was just amazing. The crowd were electric throughout the four games here.

"We should have chased that down. Liam Dawson had a brilliant game and I'm pleased for him. Sad that he couldn't get us over the line but these things happen."

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf: "In my mind I didn't want to give up, I just wanted to take wickets.

"In this kind of international T20 cricket match, you have to be able to handle pressure. That's why you're selected and that's why I try to do my best and it worked well."

England fast bowler Olly Stone, speaking on Sky Sports: "Obviously we didn't get the right result but the atmosphere was great and has been all series. I love being out there and it makes all the hard work worthwhile.

"I felt like my bowling went well. It's nice to hit 90mph. I try go out there and try to be aggressive. I love playing for England and hopefully there are plenty more years to come."

  • Comment posted by JimmyNotAnderson, today at 19:27

    At least it didn’t end with a Mankand

    • Reply posted by JimmyNotAnderson, today at 19:29

      JimmyNotAnderson replied:
      Mankad.

  • Comment posted by ALAW, today at 19:30

    Topley might as well walk out, kick his wickets over and have done with it! That said, great game of ups and downs gutted for Dawson but Rauf takes the credit that 19th over was outstanding. England threw it away at the end should have played sensible and got singles but nevertheless Pakistan did enough to deserve a victory

    • Reply posted by arnie92, today at 19:36

      arnie92 replied:
      😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 19:40

    Good to see Gower back, he is brilliant

    • Reply posted by BeeBeeSee, today at 19:47

      BeeBeeSee replied:
      Indeed. I caught a bit of the other game when it was Gower+Wasim+Waqar. Brilliant. Despite their (forced) occasional plugs for the sponsors

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 19:26

    I’m intrigued as to why Topley takes a bat out to bat. Haven’t seen a proper old number 11 for years. Well played Pakistan great game

  • Comment posted by Mark Myword, today at 19:24

    Good game of cricket, won by sporting means not immoral gamesmanship!! What goes around comes around

    • Reply posted by Mr K, today at 19:42

      Mr K replied:
      Hahaha, following the rules is now good gamesmanship, white washed, shoe shined and the English cry,

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 19:20

    I bet Dawson is kicking himself. He looked pretty annoyed in the dugout after his dismissal. I really thought England had it in the bag, but it wasn't to be. What a match!

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 20:03

      big G replied:
      He should be kicking himself 🤷

  • Comment posted by BeeBeeSee, today at 19:45

    Great game and advert for T20. Momentum swung back and forth in a tense finale. Shame we lost, but played in great spirit by both teams.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 19:33

    

    

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 19:41

    It was a thriller in which Dawson almost brought it home.

    Reece Topley should have used his massive size to get the ball to the fence, instead of blocking and hope.

    Now, it’s to the northeast to the cosmopolitan, modern city of Lahore from the scenic southern port city of Karachi.

    It has come down to a best of three now and the team that wants it more will ultimately prevail.

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 19:57

      big G replied:
      Almost brought it home means absolutely jack mate

  • Comment posted by Tycho, today at 19:35

    Great game but I have to say that “single” that ended the game was just stupid.

    I feel sorry for Liam Dawson who played a blinder.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 19:36

    Thanks to both teams for giving us this game on a Sunday, where I could watch all of it. Great game, swung one way then the other, Babar had given up when Dawson was smashing boundaries, then Haris Rauf won it almost singlehandedly. Nice to see a proper run out as well! 👀

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 19:51

    Great game

    Shame Indian womens team couldn’t do the same

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 20:29

      Duncanb23 replied:
      They won the series 3-0 away from home son. Are you saying they shouldn't be 'free' to do that?

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 19:30

    England needing just 5 from 9 balls with 3 wickets left & we blew it. Crazy. If you have balls in hand, why not just take them? Very entertaining though & keeps the series interesting. Only complaint is all the in-commentary advertising which is getting really tedious now. Nice to see Gower back but he seems to be embracing the plugs more than Butcher.

    • Reply posted by ben amin, today at 19:49

      ben amin replied:
      That's what T20 is all about...

  • Comment posted by Jas0999, today at 19:41

    Congratulations to Pakistan. Exciting game of cricket.

    But from an England perspective extremely poor. Threw that one away big time. Nowhere near acceptable. Just needed five runs and folded like a pack of cards. Wouldn’t expect to see that at grass roots level.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 19:43

    After getting so close to an unlikely win, how annoying that collective idiocy took over where we should have been able to expect professionalism

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 19:56

      big G replied:
      How can anyone disagree with that comment 🤷

  • Comment posted by Anti Kate G F, today at 19:31

    Some absurd decisions from English batters that game. Pakistan’s top order actually know how to bat so that’s probably why they won

  • Comment posted by Mohammed, today at 19:44

    What a match. Pakistan need to get Afridi and Asif along with Shadab back into the team as England will play Buttler and Wood .

  • Comment posted by smccneil1973, today at 19:34

    England will not win the World Cup with hales in the team as he has to be the worst fielder we have and drops simply catches.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 19:36

      dunc brownley replied:
      He was the Saviour after the 1st game then book the wheels have fallen off.

      Team effort do not forget and appears the whole Team are having mishap games plenty at the moment.

  • Comment posted by wt, today at 20:13

    I wonder why BBC didn't open HYS yesterday . is it because Charlie Dean 's dismissal was controversial and BBC fearful of ''negative'' comments ?

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 20:39

      Duncanb23 replied:
      presumably by 'negative' you mean 'racist and misogynist', but you can't spell the second one.

  • Comment posted by ben amin, today at 19:47

    Only Pakistan can entertain like this...with a few heart attacks...

