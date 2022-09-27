Ben Allison now has three half-centuries in only eight first-class innings

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day two) Essex 263: Allison 69*, Westley 56; Taylor 4-59, White 3-60 Northamptonshire 32-2: Young 16*; Allison 1-9 Northants (3 pts) trail Essex (2 pts) by 231 runs with eight wickets remaining Match scorecard

Ben Allison made his mark with bat and ball on a rain-affected second day between Northamptonshire and Essex at Wantage Road.

Only 29 overs were possible, but Essex seamer Allison made the most of them, turning his overnight 37 not out into a career-best 69 not out before the visitors were finally bowled out for 263, Tom Taylor taking 4-59.

The tail-ender's latest batting escapade means he now has the remarkable stat of making more 50s (three) than single-figure scores in his short first-class career to date.

Allison and Sam Cook then struck early blows with the new ball as Northamptonshire struggled to 32-2 in bowler-friendly conditions before bad light called a halt.

Overnight and morning rain delayed the start until 14:30 BST but just six balls were bowled before another heavy shower drove the players off once more.

When they returned, 26 more were bowled which proved enough to see the end of Tom Westley, who chopped on to give Taylor his fourth scalp of the innings. The Essex skipper's ninth-wicket stand with Allison had realised 72.

Allison, on 46 at the time of the second interruption, soon passed 50 courtesy of his seventh four and his career-best soon followed as a last-wicket stand with Sam Cook raised 39 before the latter was castled by Jack White.

Cook did not take long to make a breakthrough with ball in hand.

His first delivery saw Emilio Gay edge just short of point, the ball running away for two runs. The left-hander's reprieve was brief, however, as Cook's next ball trapped him plumb in front.

New batter Ricardo Vasconcelos endured a torrid stay. Struck painful blows twice by Cook, he was undone by Allison, who bowled him as he attempted a leave but the ball ricocheted into his stumps.

Will Young and Luke Procter prevented any further breakthrough before the murky light closed in.

Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler:

"Essex are a bit over par I think for the wicket and the conditions, but credit to them

"I thought we batted well at the end though it looked hard work. We've got a bit of a fight on our hands tomorrow.

"Tom Taylor's strong end to the season is continuing. We know it's in there with him. Hopefully he can start putting bat and ball together because if he can do that, we've got a very fine cricketer on our hands."

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath:

"It always difficult to say before both teams bat, but from where we were when Shane Snater got out on day one, we'd have taken 263.

"I think there is still enough in the wicket. You saw how we bowled. We created some chances and looked dangerous. There is a green tinge to the wicket so there's been plenty of movement and hopefully that continues.

"Simon Harmer was going to come on before the light closed in. We saw when Keogh bowled for them there was a little turn and bounce there. There's a nice footmark at one end as well, so Simon will come in to play."

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.