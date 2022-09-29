Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shan Masood was confirmed as captain after Yorkshire's end-of-season defeat by Gloucestershire on Wednesday

Yorkshire's new overseas signing Shan Masood has been appointed as the club's captain, from when he arrives at Headingley for the 2023 season.

The Pakistan international batter, 32, joined as one of the club's overseas players and signed a two-year deal.

He joined Yorkshire having turned down the offer of a new contract with Derbyshire earlier this season.

"The conversations we've had with Shan is that he will be captain going forward," head coach Ottis Gibson said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Gibson added: "The players know that. He will bring his own style of leadership."

Masood was confirmed as captain after Yorkshire's end-of-season defeat by Gloucestershire on Wednesday, with their place in Division One riding on Warwickshire's result against Hampshire at Edgbaston on Thursday.

"I've spoken before about playing winning cricket and taking the game on and trying to win games," he added.

"If Gary Ballance comes back early next year, he brings leadership with his volume of runs. There's still a possibility of signing another overseas player, whether that's a seamer or a spinner, which will add more leadership to the squad.

"The young guys also have to step up and show that whether it's leadership or learning, for me, I want them to show learning that we've moved on and have learned something from the experiences of this year that we can take forward going into next year."