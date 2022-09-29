Close menu

County Championship: Liam Norwell takes 9-62 as Warwickshire beat Hampshire to relegate Yorkshire

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Countiescomments169

Liam Norwell
Liam Norwell finished with a career-best 13 wickets in the match
LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four)
Warwickshire 272-4 dec: Yates 104 & 177: Sibley 77; Fuller 4-34
Hampshire 311 & 133: Norwell 9-62
Warwickshire (21 pts) beat Yorkshire (4 pts) by five runs
Match scorecard

Liam Norwell produced the performance of a lifetime with a stunning 9-62 as 2021 county champions Warwickshire miraculously stayed up and relegated Yorkshire with a five-run win over Hampshire at Edgbaston.

The injury-hit paceman bowled almost unchanged for 18.5 overs to inspire a breathtaking triumph and keep them in Division One.

Set only 139 to win after bowling out Warwickshire for 177, Hampshire buckled, being bowled out for 133.

After losing out on the title to Surrey last week, Hampshire's second consecutive defeat cost them the runners-up spot - and £145,000 in prize money - as they now only finish third.

It was an astonishing bowling effort from Norwell - who took career-best figures - and the equally tireless, but relatively unrewarded Oliver Hannon-Dalby. The pair sent down 37 of the 44 overs in Hampshire's second innings between them.

While Yorkshire were left cursing their first relegation in 11 years, the Bears' unlikely escape in Birmingham, on a final day of the season when 18 wickets fell, was as well received as their eighth title triumph a year ago.

Warwickshire finish three points above Yorkshire, who lost to already-relegated Gloucestershire on Wednesday, which meant survival was out of their hands.

Bears bowled out cheaply

After closing at 62-2 on Wednesday, with a lead of only 23, the main surprise given the overnight rain and overcast outlook in Birmingham was that they got started on time thanks to the hard work of Gary Barwell and his Edgbaston groundstaff.

That was pretty much the only thing that went right in the morning session for the Bears, despite a second half-century in the match for Surrey-bound Dom Sibley on his final appearance.

Brad Wheal struck in successive overs as both Alex Davies and skipper Will Rhodes holed out going for their shots.

James Fuller then took over as chief wicket taker, adding the scalps of Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Danny Briggs and Norwell, with a run-out mix-up sandwiched in between.

Sam Hain, coming in number eight after injuring his hamstring while making an acrobatic boundary stop on Wednesday, was batting with a runner, Davies.

And, having already survived one run-out near-miss, Davies was this time left stranded by a direct hit from short mid-wicket from Hampshire skipper James Vince - and was forced to make the slow march back to the dressing room for the second time in an hour, this time accompanied by the limping Hain.

When Fuller then removed Briggs and Norwell in successive balls, Fuller had a chance to repeat his Bob Willis Trophy hat-trick against Sussex at Arundel in 2020.

But, although Hannon-Dalby survived the hat-trick ball, Sibley did not trust the survival skills of the Bears last man, despite several key innings this season. And, in attempting to farm the strike, he himself perished, missing out on a chance to carry his bat for the the third time this season.

. . . but Hants bowled out even cheaper still

That left Hampshire needing just 139 to win - but chasing small targets can so often be tricky. And this run chase certainly proved to be the case.

The Bears' top wicket-taker Hannon-Dalby made the first breakthrough in the third over when he had Felix Organ caught behind - and that opened the door for Norwell.

He quickly got rid of fellow opener Ian Holland - and the wickets kept on coming.

At 91-7, when former Bears all-rounder Keith Barker became his sixth victim, Nick Gubbins and James Fuller then put on what seemed a crucial 33 for the eighth wicket.

But a ball change - the story of the 2022 summer - proved key.

With the next ball, Norwell won a generous lbw decision against Gubbins for 46 and, although the visitors got it down to within one blow of victory, he then struck twice in four balls.

First he bowled Fuller for 22 and then trapped Mohammad Abbas leg before to end with 13-100 in the match, also a career-best.

Comments

Join the conversation

169 comments

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 17:49

    As a Yorkshire fan, well done to Warwickshire. Yorkshire deserve relegation but what I find is so shocking is the inconsistent availability of England players. Since the last test there is no reason why the likes of Joe Root can not play for their counties. Instead, he is on a golf course in Scotland. Makes a mockery of the competition.

    • Reply posted by archicrooks, today at 18:17

      archicrooks replied:
      The fact you have no dislikes says it all and I'm a Warwickshire fan

  • Comment posted by Knibby66, today at 17:42

    Hope you're watching Andrew Strauss...proper Cricket...

    • Reply posted by The Mad Professor, today at 17:46

      The Mad Professor replied:
      He doesn't watch.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 17:55

    Andrew Strauss, THIS is why we need red ball cricket. The circus shows like The Hundred will NEVER, EVER, EVER deliver this level of drama for as long as we shall live. The County Championship is critical for England's Test performances, not slog and hope for the best.

    As a Bears fan myself, WHAT A PERFORMANCE! YOU BEARS!

    • Reply posted by Bigrock, today at 18:10

      Bigrock replied:
      You bears!

  • Comment posted by Astralcharmer, today at 17:49

    Wouldn’t it be good if the BBC or one of the terrestrial channel showed a quick highlights package each night of all the County Championship games. Might create that all important interest the ECB so craves.

    • Reply posted by Stu, today at 17:56

      Stu replied:
      It would be brilliant and the ECB could do it themselves using the generally excellent livestreams provided by the Counties.

      Only problem with this - since when has the ECB craved interest in the County Championship?

  • Comment posted by petmo, today at 17:44

    Astonishing effort from Norwell and what a way to end the Championship season, proving that the red-ball game is not dead and buried yet!

    • Reply posted by David McManus, today at 18:25

      David McManus replied:
      Amazing bowling effort for his county

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 18:02

    Please please please note Andrew Strauss and the woeful ECB. This is proper, fantastic, amazing cricket that needs no contrivance, no hype and is the domestic game which most closely resembles Test cricket - one of the forms of the game in which you state we (England) want to best at within 5 years. LEAVE IT ALONE.

    • Reply posted by RMC 1964, today at 18:05

      RMC 1964 replied:
      And I'm a Hampshire supporter!!

  • Comment posted by Kitto1988, today at 17:52

    im a yorkshire fan and i have no sympathy for the club at all the way theyve treated their players and staff is a joke and this just might be a wake up call they need to sort out the whole club

    big changes are needed

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 17:46

    As aYorkshireman well done Warwickshire.
    Winning that game from where you were this time yesterday you deserve to stay up.
    As for my lot, not happy at all.

  • Comment posted by AndyR, today at 17:51

    Incredible game. Great excitement. Shame this format isn’t televised with flashing lights all over it! The 100 has been marketed to the masses, and whilst the longer format of the game may never be as popular (certainly domestically) it deserves some marketing and a match of the day style highlights package. It will never be as popular if we make it as hard as we currently do to follow.

    • Reply posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:02

      Bobby Smith replied:
      Live on You Tube for free. Excellent eccentric English commentary as well.

  • Comment posted by Ianjs48, today at 17:58

    This is cricket at its very best. For excitement it beats the Hundred every day of the week. Don't expect Strauss and the ECB to notice, though.

  • Comment posted by Sir Humphreys undermine UK, today at 17:50

    Why wasn't Root playing for Yorks in the last 2 matches? Pope and Crawley both turned out.

    • Reply posted by tony Q, today at 18:01

      tony Q replied:
      needed a rest not a true yorkie

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:02

    Incredible finish. Wonderful drama and hats off to Liam Norwell- the stuff of heroes for Warwickshire. Get back to the drawing board, Andrew Strauss - County Championship is alive and kicking. Chop the Hundred as soon as possible for the health of cricket.

  • Comment posted by cricket 661, today at 17:45

    As a born and bred Worcestershire supporter, I can never claim to be happy to see Warwickshire succeed, however it is impossible not to give them full credit for that performance. A wonderful display by Norwell. More drama today than any white ball game could offer.

    This, this is why we love the 4 day game.

  • Comment posted by thetruthis, today at 17:44

    Thanks ECB.

    Bairstow, Brook, Malan, Rashid, Root, Willey.

    13 innings out of that group in the championship all season.

    If you look on the Yorkshire website at the squad the core this season probably don’t shave.

    • Reply posted by pm61, today at 17:47

      pm61 replied:
      They don’t play anyway!

  • Comment posted by well77, today at 18:02

    STRAUSS leave the fixtures alone and make cricket exciting and not boring like the way you played

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 18:02

    What a fantastic end to the bottom of the Div one CC and the Division two promotion.

    Put that in your pipe and smoke it, Sir Andrew - this is what we want to see. Also, if Test players are not involved in playing - they need to be with their Counties.

    • Reply posted by Sirgooch, today at 18:08

      Sirgooch replied:
      Why wasn't Joe Root playing? Rested for the test series against Pakistan in December?

  • Comment posted by Chris Holmes, today at 18:03

    Games like that are why so many of us love the 4 day game. It may not be perfect, but an enthralling end to the Championship season. Well played Warwickshire!

    • Reply posted by oakleyrob, today at 18:18

      oakleyrob replied:
      Wonder what the attendance was at the game?

  • Comment posted by Daniel Simon, today at 17:46

    Yorkshire relagated. Serves them right. One win all season they deserve to go down.

    • Reply posted by Kitto1988, today at 17:55

      Kitto1988 replied:
      agree totally!!! club is rotten through the core i full clear out is needed

  • Comment posted by robbie, today at 18:03

    As a Lancastrian, my sense of schadenfreude is predictable.

    Yorkshire have been the victim of some very fine margins this week, but if you only win one game out of fourteen you probably deserve what they eventually got.

    • Reply posted by Stan The Man, today at 18:10

      Stan The Man replied:
      Only one defeat in the Championship all season, we certainly deserve that second spot and the 150k. Not looking too rosy over the other side of The Pennines though.

  • Comment posted by Quiverbow, today at 18:00

    I'm a Kent supporter, and Andrew Strauss wants to deny cricket fans this? He must be crying now that one of his six favoured teams has just been relegated.

Top Stories

Cricket on the BBC

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport