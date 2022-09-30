Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nottinghamshire won eight of their 14 Championship games this season

Nottinghamshire captain Steven Mullaney says attention will quickly turn to trying to win the County Championship title after earning promotion as Division Two champions.

Notts last played in top flight before the pandemic in 2019, when they were relegated without winning a match.

After two Covid-impacted seasons, their relegation still stood and left them in Division Two three years later.

"Our eyes will firmly be on doing well in Division One," Mullaney said.

"I'm very proud [about winning promotion] for what we have been through.

"We deserve a good amount of time off now. But the way we work, I'm sure it won't be too long before we start looking toward hopefully lifting the Division One title."

Following relegation in 2019, Notts played in the Bob Willis Trophy in the truncated 2020 campaign, before the three-group/split season system came in for 2021.

When County Championship reverted back to the more traditional two-tiers this season Notts again found themselves in the second division.

They were fancied as promotion favourites from the outset and went up by winning eight of their 14 games and losing only two.

Head coach Peter Moores says preparations for their top flight return have been years in the making.

"It's interesting planning for next year, because I think we have been planning for next year for quite a while in some ways," Moores told BBC East Midlands Today.

"Already this season we felt we could have played and been competitive in the first division. We have some points to prove, that's for sure.

"The sort of cricket we have played this year has been very competitive against good teams, it will need to be that again next year.

"We will have a break, enjoy the next few days then come back and put some real hard work in."