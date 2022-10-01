Michael Hogan dismissed Derbyshire's Sam Conners with his final ball at Sophia Gardens

Fast bowler Michael Hogan says he's happy with what he's achieved at the end of a 10-year stint with Glamorgan.

Hogan, 41, has claimed 654 wickets across the three formats for the county.

He has opened the bowling and consistently been Glamorgan's top wicket-taker since joining in 2013.

The veteran seamer says he has had offers from other counties, but is likely to stick to playing grade cricket in his native Australia.

Hogan received guards of honour from fellow players and staff in both his final home match in Cardiff against Derbyshire, and on the last day of his Glamorgan career, a drawn game against Sussex in Hove.

"I'm happy with what I've achieved throughout my time here, and I'm content with where I'm at now," he told BBC Sport Wales after leaving the field in Glamorgan colours for the last time.

"It's been hard graft and my body probably told me that today. I would have loved to have bowled (on the final day) but I couldn't muster up the movement in my body with bad knees and a bad back, and everything else."

Hogan did not make his professional debut for Western Australia until the age of 28, having worked as a cricket ground staff member among his previous jobs.

He was the leading wicket-taker in Australian domestic cricket over a five-year period without winning international recognition, but was recruited to Glamorgan by Australian coach Matthew Mott and played around the calendar for four years before concentrating on Glamorgan in later years.

Hogan took over as captain mid-way through 2017, led the club in 2018, and played a leading role in Glamorgan's One-Day Cup triumph in 2021.

He was top wicket-taker in the T20 in 2022 after several years' absence, as well as the four-day format.

Meanwhile his eccentric batting at number 11 has occasionally delighted over the years with some big hitting, while never being out leg before wicket as a professional.

"It's been good toil over 17 seasons, it's been a great time. I've had a brilliant welcome, to have the support we've had as a family 11,000 miles from home has been fantastic, from Glamorgan Travellers, the Balconiers and the Followers, they've been so kind," said Hogan.

After announcing the end of his Glamorgan career in his testimonial year, Hogan won a contract to play with Southern Brave in the Hundred franchise competition and attracted interest from other counties.

"I've had a few offers from other counties but we'll see, it's a long way away. The next time I set foot on the cricket field will be helping Merryweather under 10s where my boy is playing.

"I might play grade cricket after Christmas because I promised my brother-in-law I'd have another game with him and that might be the limit. We'll see after Christmas, but I can't see myself having the itch," he said.

"It's better to be wanted than not, but at 41 years old, I'm over the moon with how long a career I've had. I'm looking forward to spending time with my family."

That is likely to entail taking over more domestic duties as they give priority to his wife resuming her legal career.

Coach Matthew Maynard paid tribute to Hogan's remarkable decade.

"He's brilliant in everything he's done, he's led the attack for 10 years with distinction and he'll be sorely missed. Whenever we need a breakthrough, he seems to be the man who's done it," said Maynard.

After a few more weeks in Wales, and a couple of testimonial dinners, it will be time for Welsh supporters to say goodbye to the long-serving and consistent Hogan as one of the county's longest-serving and popular overseas players.