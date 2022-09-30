Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Steven Patterson won back-to-back County titles with Yorkshire between 2014 and 2015

Veteran seamer and former captain Steven Patterson is to retire from professional cricket when his contract at Yorkshire expires.

The 38-year-old was skipper at Headingley from 2018 until stepping down in July and has been a one-club man since his 2005 debut for the Tykes.

Patterson, who won two titles with Yorkshire in 2014 and 2015, finishes with 489 first-class wickets.

"I have made the difficult decision to retire," Patterson said.

"Although I was offered the opportunity to play Division One cricket elsewhere, I had to listen to my body and my heart.

"I simply don't feel I have the energy or the passion to play for any other club."

Yorkshire were beaten by Gloucestershire on Wednesday in their final game of 2022.

And they were relegated to Division Two the following day when Warwickshire claimed a dramatic victory over Hampshire.

Patterson took 37 Championship wickets for Yorkshire this season at an average of 27.56, and his total of 132 maidens was 26 more than any of his team-mates.

The club have named Pakistan opening bat Shan Masood as captain for 2023.