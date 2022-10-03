Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Deepti Sharma completed a controversial 'Mankad' run-out in the third one-day international between England and India last month

England will play India in the group stage of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The two sides have been placed into Group B alongside West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland.

Defending champions Australia, New Zealand, hosts South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh make up Group A with the top two in each group progressing to the semi-finals.

The tournament takes place between 10 and 26 February.

England and India's 50-over series ended in controversial fashion at Lord's last month after Deepti Sharma's run-out of Charlie Dean resulted in a 3-0 win for the tourists.

India progressed at the expense of England in the last women's T20 World Cup in 2020 when their fixture was washed out, meaning India went through as a result of being group winners in the absence of a reserve day.

Reserve days have been scheduled for both semi-finals and final for the 2023 edition.

The matches will be held in Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, Paarl and at Newlands in Cape Town.

England's tournament will start on 11 February against West Indies, followed by meetings with Ireland on 13 February, India on 18 February and Pakistan on 21 February.