England won their recent T20 series in Pakistan 4-3 under Moeen's leadership

All-rounder Moeen Ali has ruled out a Test comeback for England's tour of Pakistan in December, saying he is "done" with Test cricket.

Moeen, 35, retired from Tests last year but in the summer opened the door to a return under new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

However, he told the Daily Mail external-link he could not commit to the tour and the period in secure hotels it requires.

"Baz phoned me, we spoke at length and I said, "Sorry, I'm done," Moeen said.

"I've had an honest chat with Baz and I can't see myself being stuck in hotels for another month and playing to the best of my ability.

"Test cricket is hard work. I'm 35 and something's got to give. I want to enjoy my cricket and it wouldn't be fair to reverse my decision and then struggle to give it my all."

Off-spinner Moeen, who captained England during their Twenty20 tour of Pakistan which ended on Sunday, has taken 195 wickets in 64 Tests for England and scored 2,914 runs.

Spin is likely to play a big part in Pakistan where England will play Tests from 1 December.

When Moeen retired from Tests, Chris Silverwood and Joe Root were England's coach and captain respectively, but McCullum and Stokes have overseen a sharp upturn in fortunes with six wins from seven this summer while playing an attacking style of cricket.

Earlier this summer Moeen said he would "love" to play under the pair and was on standby as a concussion or Covid-19 replacement during the South Africa series in August and September.

However, Moeen said: "Watching the boys, I got the feeling this is how I've always wanted to play the game but the more I thought about it and discussed it with those close to me, I knew deep down why I was done.

"It's time to close the door on that side of my career. To play 64 Tests for England has been a privilege and a dream fulfilled."

Moeen's decision leaves England short of spin bowling options alongside their number one pick Jack Leach.

Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson made his Test debut as a concussion substitute against New Zealand in June but was left out of the squads to play India and South Africa later in the summer.

Nottinghamshire left-armer Liam Patterson-White played for England Lions against the Proteas in August while Hampshire's Liam Dawson is another option.

Aggressive Surrey batter Will Jacks, who made his T20 international debut in Pakistan and bowls part-time off-spin, has also been mooted as a candidate.