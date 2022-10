Australia are defending champions, having won five of the previous seven editions of the women's tournament

Group stage

Group 1: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Group 2: England, India, West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland

February

10 South Africa v Sri Lanka, Cape Town

11 West Indies v England, Paarl

11 Australia v New Zealand, Paarl

12 India v Pakistan, Cape Town

12 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Cape Town

13 Ireland v England, Paarl

13 South Africa v New Zealand, Paarl

14 Australia v Bangladesh, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth)

15 West Indies v India, Cape Town

15 Pakistan v Ireland, Cape Town

16 Sri Lanka v Australia, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth)

17 New Zealand v Bangladesh, Cape Town

17 West Indies v Ireland, Cape Town

18 England v India, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth)

18 South Africa v Australia, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth)

19 Pakistan v West Indies, Paarl

19 New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Paarl

20 Ireland v India, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth)

21 England v Pakistan, Cape Town

21 South Africa v Bangladesh, Cape Town

Knockout stage

23 *First semi-final, Cape Town

24 *Second semi-final, Cape Town

26 *Final, Cape Town

*Both semi-finals and the final have reserve days

