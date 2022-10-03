Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hetmyer has played 50 T20s for West Indies since 2018

West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer will not play at the Men's T20 World Cup after he missed a rescheduled flight to Australia before the tournament.

Hetmyer's flight was moved from Saturday to Monday for family reasons, meaning he would miss the the first of two T20 warm-ups against Australia on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has been replaced by Shamarh Brooks.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said it had "no choice but to replace him".

Jimmy Adams, the CWI's director of cricket, said: "Whilst we changed Shimron's flight from Saturday to Monday due to family reasons, it was made clear to him that if there were any further delays and issues with his travel to Australia then we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad.

"We are not prepared to compromise the team's ability to prepare for this extremely important global event."

West Indies begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland in the first-round group stage at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on 17 October.

As well as two warm-up games against Australia, Phil Simmons' side will also play the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands in preparation for the tournament.

Adams confirmed Brooks, 34, would fly out as soon as possible to meet up with the squad.​