James Sales made 71 to help Northants beat Gloucestershire in the Championship at Cheltenham in July

Northamptonshire all-rounder James Sales has extended his contract until the end of the 2025 season.

Sales played 13 games across all formats during the 2022 campaign and has hit two half-centuries in seven first-class appearances.

The 19-year-old is the son of former Northants skipper David Sales.

"He's a genuine multi-format all-rounder who's just getting better and better the more he plays," said head coach John Sadler.

"He's really growing into his role in our squad. That's only going to continue in the next few years so we're delighted he's committed to that being with Northamptonshire."

Sales played for England at the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year, scoring 34 not out and taking two wickets as they lost to India in the final.