Jonny Bairstow and Nat Sciver both completed an awards double by being named the Professional Cricketers' Association men's and women's Player of the Year respectively.

The England pair had already taken top prizes from the Cricket Writers' Club (CWC) earlier this week.

Harry Brook was named the PCA men's Young Player of the Year.

Freya Kemp, also honoured by the CWC, took the PCA women's Young Player of the Year award.

The awards are voted for by professionals and were handed out at a dinner in London on Thursday.

Batter Bairstow, 33, took the top men's prize after making four centuries as the England Test side won six of their seven Tests during the summer.

"It's a privilege to win the PCA men's Player of the Year and when your colleagues vote for you it's a real honour," he said.

"Winning six out of seven Tests was a huge achievement for everyone. After the last couple of years that we've had its great to be back on the winning side of it."

All-rounder Sciver, 30, takes the women's award for the second time after first winning in 2017.

"A massive thank you to everybody that voted for me to win the cinch PCA women's Player of the Year, I am really honoured.

"As cricketers we are perfectionists and often remember the negative things that have happened so it's hard to remember all the good things but there have been some great memories and highlights."

Yorkshire and England batter Brook, 23, wins the men's young player award for the second successive year, following in the footsteps of former England captain Alastair Cook, who did the same in 2005 and 2006.

All-rounder Kemp, 17, also wins her second prize of the week after being named the CWC's Emerging Cricketer of the Year.