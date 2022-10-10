Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Liam Livingstone injured his ankle during The Hundred

All-rounder Liam Livingstone says he hopes to be fit for England's final T20 World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan on 17 October.

An ankle injury has kept the 29-year-old out since August and he was a doubt for England's first World Cup game against Afghanistan on 22 October.

"Finally, we're at the exciting part of the rehab," he said.

"We're getting close and can see light at the end of the tunnel. I'm excited to be back out there and back playing."

Livingstone injured himself slipping off a kerb during The Hundred and subsequently missed all of England's 4-3 series win in Pakistan.

He will also sit out all of the three matches against World Cup hosts and defending champions Australia - England are 1-0 up after an eight-run win on Sunday.

After that series concludes on Friday, England head to Brisbane for their final warm-up against Pakistan at The Gabba.

"In my head I'm aiming for the warm-up game against Pakistan but if I push it too hard too early, you knock yourself back," said Livingstone, who has played 23 T20s for England.

"We're trying to get that balance right; push it as hard as we can without aggravating it.

"I wouldn't want to go into a game not being 100%. I don't think that's the right thing for me to do and I don't think it's the right thing to do for the lads."

England's next game against Australia is in Canberra on Wednesday.