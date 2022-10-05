Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Essex captain Tom Westley was the club's second-highest run scorer in the County Championship this season

Essex captain Tom Westley has signed a three-year contract extension to remain with the club until the end of the 2025 season.

The 33-year-old is a product of the county's academy and has made 376 appearances since his debut in 2007.

The right-handed batter has scored 15,517 runs so far for the club across all formats.

Westley was made club captain in January 2020 and led Essex to the Bob Willis Trophy title that season.

"It was an easy decision for me to make," Westley said.

"We have an extremely talented squad full of high-quality players and I feel we have a team that's capable of competing for trophies across all three formats."

The top-order batter scored 641 runs in 14 County Championship matches for Essex this season, who finished fourth in Division One.

"Tom is not only a fantastic batter, but a great leader and the perfect role model for the players in our team," Essex head coach Anthony McGrath said.

"The skills and qualities he adds are integral to what we are trying to build and achieve at the club."