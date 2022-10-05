Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ari Karvelas was Sussex's leading 50-over wicket taker this year

Greece fast bowler Ari Karvelas has joined Sussex on a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old South Africa-born player joined Sussex on a short-term deal in August and helped the county reach the One-Day Cup semi-finals.

He was the club's top wicket-taker in the competition, claiming 20 wickets at an economy rate of 5.40 and best figures of 4-21 against Leicestershire.

Karvelas also took two wickets on his County Championship debut against Middlesex at Lord's.

He has previously played first-class cricket in South Africa for Gauteng and was part of the Greek side that finished bottom of their pool in the first round of European qualifying for the 2024 T20 World Cup earlier this summer.

Sussex have not disclosed the length of his contract.

"I'm really looking forward to continuing my journey with Sussex and am excited to see what the future holds," said Karvelas.