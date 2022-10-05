Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gareth Berg needs to score 281 more runs to reach 20,000 in first-class cricket

Northamptonshire all-rounder Gareth Berg has agreed a new contract for the 2023 season.

The 41-year-old made six County Championship appearances this summer, scoring 207 runs, including two fifties, and taking 13 wickets.

Next summer will be his 16th as a professional player, having made his debut for Hampshire in 2008.

Berg has played 10 T20 international matches for Italy, most recently against the Isle of Man in July.

"I'm fit and feel in a great place with my cricket and I know we're all striving to better our performances for the next campaign," said Berg.

Head coach John Sadler added: "His experience, his attitude and the approach he brings to the game are superb and he made some crucial contributions with bat and ball for us this season."

Berg's new deal follows a three-year contract extension signed by fellow all-rounder James Sales.