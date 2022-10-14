Last updated on .From the section Cricket

David Willey (left) will face a battle with fellow left-armers Reece Topley and Sam Curran to get into the final XI, while Jos Buttler (right) is back in action after missing large parts of the summer with a calf injury

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Hosts: Australia Dates: 16 October-13 November Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary of every game on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentaries and in-play videos on selected games.

England's T20 World Cup opener against Afghanistan on 22 October is around the corner and we want you to pick your team.

We asked you to pick your team throughout the summer and after the recent Pakistan series, and this was the XI that you picked: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

But having seen England play Australia in the conditions they are going to face over the next month, have you changed your mind?

Pick your XI below and remember to share it on social media using #bbccricket external-link . We'll reveal the team you picked during the live coverage of the game.