Issy Wong made her international debut in the one-off Test against South Africa in June

England pace bowler Issy Wong has withdrawn from Australia's Women's Big Bash T20 tournament because of injury.

The 20-year-old will be replaced by New Zealand's Hayley Jensen in the Hobart Hurricanes squad.

"It's really unfortunate for Issy the way this opportunity has come about for me, but I'm definitely going to take it with both hands," Jensen said.

Wong made her international debut this summer, taking 13 wickets in 11 games across all formats.

Her England, Central Sparks and Birmingham Phoenix team-mate Amy Jones has, however, agreed a Big Bash deal with Sydney Thunder.

The 29-year-old, who previously played in the competition for Perth Scorchers, recently skippered England against India - winning the T20 series 2-1 and losing all three 50-over games.

"She's one of the best cricketers in the world; is capable of batting in a number of positions and is highly regarded," said Thunder head coach Trevor Griffin.