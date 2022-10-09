Close menu

England in Australia: Alex Hales & Mark Wood star in first T20

By Timothy AbrahamBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments54

Alex Hales in action
Alex Hales hit 12 fours and three sixes in his 51-ball knock
First Twenty20 international, Perth
England 208-6 (20 overs): Hales 84, Buttler 68, Ellis 3-20
Australia 200-9 (20 overs): Warner 73, M Marsh 36, Wood 3-34
England won by eight runs
Scorecard

Alex Hales whacked 84 off 51 balls as he spearheaded England's eight-run victory over Australia in the first T20 international.

Hales put on 132 in just 11.2 overs with skipper Jos Buttler (68) as the pair provided the bulk of the runs in England's 208-6, with Nathan Ellis (3-20) the standout bowler for the hosts.

David Warner clubbed 73 off 44 balls - with support from Mitchell Marsh (36) and Marcus Stoinis (35) - to keep Australia in the contest.

But when Warner was the sixth man out to Mark Wood (3-34) with three overs left it put too much pressure on Australia's lower order in Perth and England closed out the game.

Australia needed 16 off the final over but Sam Curran had Matthew Wade (21) caught at mid-wicket and then bowled Ellis for a duck as the left-arm seamer kept his cool to finish with 2-35.

England's batting dominance came with the caveat that Australia's attack was shorn of its frontline bowlers as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa did not feature.

Nevertheless, the manner in which Buttler's bowlers held their nerve - and their catches at key times - to defend the total as they looked to build momentum before the World Cup was impressive.

Hales seals his spot

England have these three T20s against Australia to settle a few minor selection quibbles, one of which was who would open the batting at the tournament with Buttler.

Phil Salt outscored Hales in England's seven-match series with Pakistan (167 runs versus 130), but Hales' superior skill and experience on Australian pitches appeared to make him favourite to partner Buttler.

Having shown glimpses of his top-order dominance in Karachi and Lahore, this was Hales back in the kind of groove which has seen him plunder runs in the Big Bash.

Early in his innings he was content to let Buttler take centre stage, before going through the gears himself - a tall and imposing figure at the crease, he used his long reach to good effect.

There was an element of fortune about a top-edged six pulled off Marcus Stoinis in the seventh over, but a powerful lofted drive for another maximum down the ground underlined the importance of his hitting range on big grounds down under.

A second T20 century beckoned, before he slogged one into the hands of Tim David at long-on off Kane Richardson. Hales threw his head back in annoyance.

He had done enough, however, and barring injury, he now looks nailed on to open with Buttler when England face Afghanistan in their opening match of the World Cup on 22 October.

Mixed fortunes for Buttler and Stokes

Buttler averaged 17.16 in six T20 innings for England last summer with a top score of 29, versus a career average of 32.75 before this match.

Having been a non-playing captain in Pakistan, as he rested a troublesome calf, this was a statement innings from the England skipper, and a reminder of his peerless talent.

Buttler set the tone by striking four fours from the opening over, sent down by Cameron Green, showing his dexterity to twice ramp Kane Richardson over the wicketkeeper's head, then his wrists of steel to effortlessly whip leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson for consecutive sixes.

He was out in the 12th over, slicing Nathan Ellis to mid-off, but England's white-ball captain looks to have rediscovered his batting mojo just at the right time.

The fluidity with which Buttler played contrasted with Stokes' scratchy knock.

The England Test skipper, playing his first T20 international since March 2021, was promoted to bat at three after a rip-roaring start by Buttler and Hales but stymied the momentum a touch which possibly threw the latter off his stride.

Stokes was dropped off his fourth ball - Kane Richardson spilling a one-handed chance at mid-on after the England batter had miscued a chip down the ground off Daniel Sams.

A sense of how Stokes was attempting to force matters came next ball when he attempted a reverse sweep to a slower ball from Sams and was struck on the helmet.

Stokes managed a four via thick edge off his eighth delivery before he was caught at long-on, having skipped down the pitch to Marcus Stoinis and was caught by Warner.

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by fearless334, today at 13:51

    Love Ben stokes but don't know what he is doing in this awesome T20 England team Salt and Duckett so much more reliable, stick to test cricket ben,

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 13:49

    Good game of cricket and great to see some of England's most important players back and doing well.
    But what a rubbish article and nonsense headline... Buttler's 68 off 32 is what ultimately won the game on his return to the team!
    Thankfully Wade's sandpaper style hand off didn't affect the result, but seriously umps???

    • Reply posted by Acky66, today at 13:51

      Acky66 replied:
      Eng would need to appeal?

  • Comment posted by Martin, today at 13:48

    Not a game I would read too much into at the moment as we were playing against Australian 2nd string bowling attack. 2 spinners gives butler plenty of options. I’d swap Curran for a Mills or gleeson just to give the bowling attack more teeth as we are relying too much on wood in terms of pace. Curran ls bowling is innocuous. I’d be tempted to bring in Livingstone for Malan.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 13:46

    What was Wade doing, blatant cheating

    • Reply posted by siNZ, today at 13:49

      siNZ replied:
      Would have been a different outcome if a world cup game, England let that slide.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 13:46

    Hales took a catch!!!

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 13:50

      dunc brownley replied:
      Two as well ...

  • Comment posted by Paul Gilbert, today at 13:46

    Justice done. Wade definitely 'obstructed the field'. I and others do not think this was accidental!

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 13:45

    Wade pushed Wood. How was he not given out?

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 13:44

    What an excellent game of cricket a very good watch

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 13:43

    Pleased for Hales but still think that Duckett is the man to replace the variety of shots that Morgan used to bring

  • Comment posted by jdblues, today at 13:43

    Woakes' cameo innings was so important, as without it England would have lost! A decent team effort overall. Question about Stokes fitness/inclusion needs resolving.

  • Comment posted by asta, today at 13:43

    Duckett needed to shore up the middle order.

  • Comment posted by Reality Check, today at 13:42

    I thought England were maybe 20 runs short but Australia bottled it, so all good.

  • Comment posted by Josh, today at 13:42

    It's quite clear we should drop a bowler for salt, or livingstone when fit, and maybe another bowler makes way for jordan, but otherwise this team is in great shape and ready to go. Stokes maybe doesn't keep his spot in a world with jonny bairstow but stick with him and he'll come good

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 13:42

    How on earth the obstruction was not given out defies cricket logic.

  • Comment posted by candygloss18, today at 13:40

    BBC, please change your TMS coverage so you have English commentators on at all times.

    • Reply posted by Colin Allcars, today at 13:46

      Colin Allcars replied:
      and summarisers who have played at this level and don’t screech unintelligibly.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 13:40

    So much for some cricket fans saying Australia would walk to a 10 wicket win in 10 overs then...

    • Reply posted by siNZ, today at 13:47

      siNZ replied:
      Just about an Aus b team missing three best bowlers and Maxwell, they will be in the world cup final. Maybe Eng but feel you guys are missing a quality bowler, nothing wrong with your batting.

  • Comment posted by Shrek, today at 13:40

    Where are all the Hales haters now? Have the good grace to come forward and eat some humble pie. Great knock

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 13:42

      Origo replied:
      Well said shrek

  • Comment posted by DH, today at 13:39

    Got it done despite more Aussie cheating. Don’t know why Buttler didn’t go up for Wade obstructing the field. Most blatant example of it I’ve ever seen. The one they went up for for Stokes that time was nowhere near as bad.

  • Comment posted by Roadkill, today at 13:38

    It may be the end of Roy's hit-or-miss time with England, but thank goodness a change of captain brought about another opportunity for Hales. A shame Archer was not available to partner Wood over there.

    • Reply posted by matt, today at 13:43

      matt replied:
      archer won't be the same bowler if he comes back.

  • Comment posted by GD77, today at 13:38

    Good to lay down an early marker. Pleased for the oft-scapegoated Sam Curran to come through too. Just need a bit more from the middle order now. Whisper it quietly but when Livingstone is fit, Stokes might be the man under pressure.

    • Reply posted by Merrymole, today at 13:41

      Merrymole replied:
      I understand why butler wants Stokes in the team. Forget the stats, he makes things happen and is a big game player.

      That said to leave Livingstone out for him will be a brave call.

