Alex Hales hit 12 fours and three sixes in his 51-ball knock

First Twenty20 international, Perth England 208-6 (20 overs): Hales 84, Buttler 68, Ellis 3-20 Australia 200-9 (20 overs): Warner 73, M Marsh 36, Wood 3-34 England won by eight runs Scorecard

Alex Hales whacked 84 off 51 balls as he spearheaded England's eight-run victory over Australia in the first T20 international.

Hales put on 132 in just 11.2 overs with skipper Jos Buttler (68) as the pair provided the bulk of the runs in England's 208-6, with Nathan Ellis (3-20) the standout bowler for the hosts.

David Warner clubbed 73 off 44 balls - with support from Mitchell Marsh (36) and Marcus Stoinis (35) - to keep Australia in the contest.

But when Warner was the sixth man out to Mark Wood (3-34) with three overs left it put too much pressure on Australia's lower order in Perth and England closed out the game.

Australia needed 16 off the final over but Sam Curran had Matthew Wade (21) caught at mid-wicket and then bowled Ellis for a duck as the left-arm seamer kept his cool to finish with 2-35.

England's batting dominance came with the caveat that Australia's attack was shorn of its frontline bowlers as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa did not feature.

Nevertheless, the manner in which Buttler's bowlers held their nerve - and their catches at key times - to defend the total as they looked to build momentum before the World Cup was impressive.

Hales seals his spot

England have these three T20s against Australia to settle a few minor selection quibbles, one of which was who would open the batting at the tournament with Buttler.

Phil Salt outscored Hales in England's seven-match series with Pakistan (167 runs versus 130), but Hales' superior skill and experience on Australian pitches appeared to make him favourite to partner Buttler.

Having shown glimpses of his top-order dominance in Karachi and Lahore, this was Hales back in the kind of groove which has seen him plunder runs in the Big Bash.

Early in his innings he was content to let Buttler take centre stage, before going through the gears himself - a tall and imposing figure at the crease, he used his long reach to good effect.

There was an element of fortune about a top-edged six pulled off Marcus Stoinis in the seventh over, but a powerful lofted drive for another maximum down the ground underlined the importance of his hitting range on big grounds down under.

A second T20 century beckoned, before he slogged one into the hands of Tim David at long-on off Kane Richardson. Hales threw his head back in annoyance.

He had done enough, however, and barring injury, he now looks nailed on to open with Buttler when England face Afghanistan in their opening match of the World Cup on 22 October.

Mixed fortunes for Buttler and Stokes

Buttler averaged 17.16 in six T20 innings for England last summer with a top score of 29, versus a career average of 32.75 before this match.

Having been a non-playing captain in Pakistan, as he rested a troublesome calf, this was a statement innings from the England skipper, and a reminder of his peerless talent.

Buttler set the tone by striking four fours from the opening over, sent down by Cameron Green, showing his dexterity to twice ramp Kane Richardson over the wicketkeeper's head, then his wrists of steel to effortlessly whip leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson for consecutive sixes.

He was out in the 12th over, slicing Nathan Ellis to mid-off, but England's white-ball captain looks to have rediscovered his batting mojo just at the right time.

The fluidity with which Buttler played contrasted with Stokes' scratchy knock.

The England Test skipper, playing his first T20 international since March 2021, was promoted to bat at three after a rip-roaring start by Buttler and Hales but stymied the momentum a touch which possibly threw the latter off his stride.

Stokes was dropped off his fourth ball - Kane Richardson spilling a one-handed chance at mid-on after the England batter had miscued a chip down the ground off Daniel Sams.

A sense of how Stokes was attempting to force matters came next ball when he attempted a reverse sweep to a slower ball from Sams and was struck on the helmet.

Stokes managed a four via thick edge off his eighth delivery before he was caught at long-on, having skipped down the pitch to Marcus Stoinis and was caught by Warner.