Heinrich Malan (right) previously worked as New Zealand's assistant coach and fielding lead

Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker has praised the impact of new coach Heinrich Malan before the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Malan, who replaced Graham Ford in the post in January, is preparing the team for their group stage opener against Zimbabwe in Hobart on Monday.

"Heinrich has been a breath of fresh air," said Tucker.

"It's no coincidence that the team is in such a strong mental state going into this tournament."

He added: "He's challenged us to think differently and to apply different methods to achieve the desired results.

"On a personal level, he's always trying to get the best out of every individual and I've felt a renewed sense of self-confidence in the last few months."

Lorcan Tucker made his T20 debut for Ireland in 2016 against Hong Kong

Ireland are determined to progress to the Super 12 stage after failing to advance from the first round of last year's tournament.

The Irish will take on Scotland in their second game on 19 October before facing West Indies two days later, with the top two from the group of going through to the Super 12s.

Tucker has hit top form with three of his four international Twenty20 half-centuries coming since his move up to number three this year.

"It's been a brilliant opportunity for me to bat at three - I've enjoyed the responsibility that comes with it, and I think it suits my style of batting nicely," said Tucker.

"It's a great chance to give the team an energetic start - be that setting or chasing - and it's a role I look forward to continuing into the future.

"Last year was bitterly disappointing, but the great thing about international cricket is that there is always an opportunity to turn things around.

"We are very fortunate that there is another edition of the T20 World Cup so soon after the last. I think our T20 cricket is in a much stronger state this year.

"The motivation and the skills are there - it's important now to try and entwine those and perform on the day."