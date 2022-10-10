Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Livingstone (left) has played 12 one-day internationals and 23 Twenty20s while Foakes has played 17 Tests

All-rounder Liam Livingstone and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes have been awarded full England central contracts for the first time.

Batter Harry Brook and bowler Matthew Potts have been given incremental deals following their impressive debuts in 2022, as has left-armer Reece Topley.

Opener Rory Burns has lost his contract after being dropped from the Test side while there is no deal for Alex Lees.

Lees has played all 10 of England's Tests since replacing Burns as opener.

England's other incumbent opener Zak Crawley keeps his full contract despite a difficult summer in which he made one score over 50.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer also still has a top tier deal. He has not played for England for 19 months as he recovers from injury.

White-ball opener Jason Roy has been downgraded from a full contract to an incremental deal after being dropped from England's T20 World Cup squad, while batter Dawid Malan, who is no longer part of the Test side but in the T20 squad, has also been moved down to an incremental deal.

Jamie Overton, Matthew Fisher and Brydon Carse have been awarded pace bowling development contracts for the first time.

England central contracts: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Increment contracts: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Matthew Potts, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, David Willey.Pace bowling development contracts: Brydon Carse, Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Olly Stone.

Livingstone was previously on an incremental deal but has been rewarded as a regular in England's Twenty20 and one-day international sides.

The contracts, which were changed in 2021, cover both red and white-ball cricket and are 12-month deals starting from 1 October 2022.

Foakes has been England's regular Test keeper this summer, having replaced Jos Buttler. He scored his second Test century in the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford in August.

"I feel we have rewarded those players who have made a significant impact over the previous 12 months and those we expect to be part of England's plans over the next period," said Rob Key, England's managing director of men's cricket.

Sir Andrew Strauss has recommended revamping the system, including introducing multi-year deals, in his high performance review.

