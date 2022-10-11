Freddie Heldreich: Northamptonshire spin bowler signs new two-year deal
Northamptonshire spin bowler Freddie Heldreich has signed a new two-year deal with the club.
The 21-year-old took 14 wickets for the Steelbacks in the T20 Blast last season, but is yet to make a County Championship appearance for the club.
"He's a strike bowler and that's why he excels in T20 cricket because he's so dangerous," said Northamptonshire spin bowling coach Graeme White.
"It'll be great to see his progression."