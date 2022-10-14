Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The opening match of the World Cup is between Sri Lanka and Namibia at 05:00 BST on Sunday

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Dates: 16 October-13 November Venue: Australia Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app

Just 11 months on from Australia's crowning as world champions, the eighth men's T20 World Cup begins on Sunday.

With no standout team and the world's best white-ball players all making the trip down under, it promises to be an intriguing event with England among the main contenders.

It gets under way in Geelong in the early hours of Sunday before ramping up next weekend when the big names including England, hosts Australia, plus India and Pakistan enter the competition.

Here's BBC Sport's guide to everything you need to know.

How does it work?

The tournament, held across Australia over the next four weeks, begins with an initial group stage which will decide the final four teams who will qualify for the main phase - the 'Super 12s'.

Scotland and Ireland are both in Group B, along with two-time champions West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka and Namibia, who open the competition on Sunday, plus United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands, make up Group A.

The top two finishers in each group will progress to the Super 12s where the top eight sides are already waiting.

England are in Group A with Australia, last year's runner-up New Zealand and Afghanistan, who they face in Perth on Saturday 22 October in their tournament opener (12:00 BST).

Cricketing heavyweights India and Pakistan are in Group B, alongside South Africa and Bangladesh.

The teams in each group plays each other once with the top two progressing to the semi-finals before the final at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground on 13 November.

There are two matches on most days during the group stages, largely in the morning if you're following from the UK.

Who are the favourites?

Jos Buttler (right) took over as England's white-ball captain earlier this year after the international retirement of Eoin Morgan, who led England to 50-over World Cup glory in 2019

England had a difficult summer in white-ball cricket under new captain Jos Buttler, losing to India and South Africa, but have hit form at the perfect time.

They won 4-3 in Pakistan earlier this month and over the past week warmed up for the World Cup with a series win over Australia.

Beaten semi-finalists last year, they have a second shot at becoming the first side to hold the 50-over and 20-over world titles at the same time.

As both hosts and defending champions, Aaron Finch's Australia remain favourites with many bookmakers, despite the loss to England. Their squad almost identical to the one which unexpectedly won the 2021 title.

But with this event played on hard, bouncy pitches in Australia, the complete opposite of the slow, low surfaces in the UAE 12 months ago, results in the previous edition should have little bearing.

India, knocked out in the group stage in 2021, are expected to challenge once again with their side of superstar players fine-tuned in the Indian Premier League, but have suffered a big slow in losing bowler Jasprit Bumrah to injury.

Pakistan and South Africa will also fancy their chances, while Sri Lanka have to come through the preliminary stage but last month beat both India and Pakistan to win the Asia Cup.

It really is wide open.

Which players should I watch out for?

As ever the T20 World Cup is about big hitting, fast and skilful bowlers and athletic fielding.

England have recalled Test captain Ben Stokes to aid their bid for a second T20 world title while some of the other biggest names in the sport - India's Virat Kohli, Pakistan's Babar Azam and Australia's David Warner - will all be key.

England skipper Buttler will be crucial to their hopes, as will fast bowler Mark Wood who has reached searing speeds of 97mph in recent matches. Watch out for Harry Brook, England's new explosive batter, too.

Suryakumar Yadav has arguably surpassed Kohli to become India's best T20 batter and the thrill and mystery of leg-spin will be provided by Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan - two world-class operators.

South Africa's Anrich Nortje, New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson and Australia's Mitchell Starc will rival Wood as the quickest bowlers on show.

How do I follow?

There will be commentary of every match of the World Cup on BBC Radio Sports Extra and BBC Sounds plus extensive coverage across the BBC Sport website and app.

The website and app will have live text commentaries with the best in-play clips on selected matches, plus highlights, reports, reaction and analysis.

England fast bowlers Tymal Mills and Mark Wood will present a new series of the Good Pace for Radio podcast from within the England camp while there will also be regular Test Match Special podcasts from the team in Australia.