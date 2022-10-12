Dawid Malan hit seven fours and four sixes at a strike-rate in excess of 167

Second T20 international, Canberra England 178-7 (20 overs): Malan 82, Moeen 44, Stoinis 3-34 Australia 170-6 (20 overs): M Marsh 45, David 40, S Curran 3-25 England won by eight runs Scorecard

Dawid Malan and Sam Curran starred as England edged world champions Australia by eight runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match Twenty20 series.

Malan smashed 82 from 49 deliveries to lead the recovery after England were reduced to 54-4 in Canberra.

He was ably supported by Moeen Ali (44) as they put on 92 for the fifth wicket to help England reach 178-7 from their 20 overs.

Curran was then the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-25, including the wicket of Tim David for 40 in a critical 18th over that tipped the game in the tourists' favour.

The Surrey all-rounder also held onto a smart catch to remove Mitchell Marsh, who was looking well set on 45 from 29 balls, as England's superior fielding proved the difference, with Australia only able to reach 170-6.

What made the win more impressive was the fact this was close to a full-strength Australia side, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood restored to the bowling attack and dangerous all-rounder Glenn Maxwell back in the middle order.

It was far from the complete performance, though. Ben Stokes once again struggled with the bat while Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid were expensive with the ball.

But the ability of some players to step up when others struggle is an invaluable commodity to have with the World Cup approaching.

The final game of the three-match series takes place on Friday, again in Canberra. England then play Pakistan in a warm-up match on Monday, before opening their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Perth on 22 October (12:00 BST).

Malan silences doubters

Dawid Malan has three T20 half-centuries for England in 2022

After being pushed down the order to seven in Sunday's first T20, Malan played like he had a point to prove on a cloudy, chilly night in Canberra.

There is a perception Malan makes a slow start in T20 cricket but he paced his innings perfectly, relying on timing over power hitting.

He signalled his intentions by smashing Cummins away for four and six in his first five deliveries to launch the recovery after England made a poor start.

Captain Jos Buttler had already survived a lbw shout on review as Cummins found some early swing, but had no such reprieve two overs later when he was out for 17 top-edging a pull that was well taken by a diving Adam Zampa.

His opening partner Hales, who hit a match-winning 85 in Perth on Sunday, never looked comfortable and was out for a seven-ball four when he tamely drove Marcus Stoinis straight to David Warner at mid-off.

Despite that failure, Hales remains favourite ahead of Phil Salt to open alongside Buttler in their World Cup opener next week, but Stokes' batting is something of a concern.

After a scratchy nine in the first T20, he was out for just seven - bowled as he looked to heave Zampa out of the ground.

Liam Livingstone is waiting in the wings and hopes to be fit in time for England's final warm-up game against Pakistan, but Stokes' value to the team stretches beyond just batting.

He opened the bowling for the first time in a T20 international and demonstrated his athleticism with a superb piece of fielding to take a one-handed catch on the boundary, before flicking the ball back into play in mid-air as he tumbled over the rope.

That piece of work saved four runs, which was crucial as the game went to the wire.

Fielding the difference in close encounter

Sam Curran is becoming England's best bowler at the death

Like in Sunday's first T20, this match turned in England's favour thanks to a fine over at the death - with Curran proving the difference on this occasion.

The 18th over cost just three runs, with one of those a bye, and also featured a superbly-executed yorker that clattered into David's leg stump to halt Australia's momentum.

Curran then showed great composure after being smacked for six off the first ball of the final over. With Australia needing 16 runs for victory, he conceded just seven off the remaining five balls to see England home.

It was those fine margins that proved the difference as Australia matched England's scoring rate throughout - they were both 41-2 after the powerplay and were just seven runs apart at the halfway stage.

But while England took wickets at crucial stages Australia let four, admittedly difficult, catching chances go down.

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner can be forgiven for letting tough chances just evade their grasp at full stretch, but Maxwell will be disappointed to let a cut shot from Moeen slip through his fingers at point when he was on just one.

Moeen survived another scare on 38 when he clubbed the ball back to Zampa, who could not hold on to what would have been a spectacular caught and bowled chance.

Praise for Malan - what they said

England captain Jos Buttler: "That was a really satisfying win, losing the toss again and setting a target. We showed great character and Dawid Malan played really well.

"He has been really consistent and has done it against every attack around the world.

"He's played some good innings and this was extra special after getting his 50th cap before the game."

On Sam Curran: "He's one of these bowlers who wants to be in the thick of it in those big moments. We needed to get Tim David out to win the game, and Sam did that for us."

Australia bowler Pat Cummins, speaking to TMS: "Disappointing, obviously. I thought we started really well but I thought Malan and Mo batted really well through the middle, got them to a good score but one we'd hope to chase down more often than not.