Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Thilan Walallawita is now able to be registered as a local cricketer after gaining British citizenship

Middlesex spinner Thilan Walallawita has signed a contract extension.

The Sri Lankan-born left-armer, who has been granted British citizenship, has committed himself to the club until the end of the 2024 season.

Walallawita has come up through the club's academy ranks and got his first professional deal in 2020.

He has gone on to play 34 times for the club in all formats, taking 26 wickets, and has a top score of 83 in a 50-over match.

"Thilan is an immense talent, and a real prospect, and we couldn't be happier that he has committed the next phase of his career to Middlesex," said the club's head of men's performance cricket Alan Coleman.