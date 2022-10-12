Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland's final T20 World Cup warm-up match against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to bad weather in Melbourne.

With the contest called off, Tuesday's 11-run defeat by Namibia was Ireland's sole international warm-up before the tournament begins.

They open their group stage campaign against Zimbabwe in Hobart on Monday.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Graham Hume has joined the squad in place of the injured Craig Young.

Young returned home after experiencing a recurrence of what Ireland's medical team referred to as a "chronic issue" which flared up upon arrival in Sydney last week.

Hume, 31, made his international debut in a one-day international against New Zealand in July, with his first T20 game coming the following month against Afghanistan.

Ireland are looking to advance to the Super 12 stage of the tournament having failed to do so last year.

In order to make it through the group stage they require a top-two finish in Group B, where they will meet Zimbabwe, Scotland and West Indies.