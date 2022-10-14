Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Salisbury took 90 first-class wickets for Durham

Leicestershire have signed former Durham seam bowler Matt Salisbury on a three-year deal.

He took 102 wickets across all formats in his four years with Durham before leaving at the end of the 2022 season.

In total, the 29-year-old ex-Hampshire and Essex bowler has claimed 117 first-class wickets at an average of 33.12.

"He will bring an impressive skillset and high levels of determination to our squad," said Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson.

"We are looking forward to seeing him flourish in all three formats."

Leicestershire finished bottom of Division Two, without a County Championship win in 2022.