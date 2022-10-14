Last updated on .From the section Cricket

There were three stoppages before rain had the final say at Manuka Oval

Third T20 international, Canberra England 112-2 (12 overs): Buttler 65*, Malan 23 Australia 30-3 (3.5 overs): Woakes 3-4 No result (rain) - England win three-match series 2-0 Scorecard

England missed the chance to complete a series clean sweep over Australia when their third Twenty20 match in Canberra was abandoned because of rain.

Two rain delays had already seen the match reduced to 12 overs per side, but a third delay three overs into Australia's reply saw the game called off.

Australia, chasing a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern-revised total of 130, were 30-3 at that stage, with Chris Woakes taking all three wickets, including two in the first two balls of the innings.

England had earlier reached 112-2 either side of two stoppages, with captain Jos Buttler smashing 65 from just 41 balls.

They now have just one more warm-up game against Pakistan on Monday before their World Cup opener against Afghanistan on 22 October.

Frustrating end to promising series for England

There has been some terrible weather on Australia's east coast over the last 24 hours driven by a La Niña weather pattern, with widespread flooding across three states.

However, the skies cleared in time for the start of play at the Manuka Oval to raise hopes of a full match.

But after being put in to bat after losing the toss for the third successive game, the rain soon returned, meaning England were never able to get into a rhythm.

They lost Alex Hales in the second over when he nicked a Josh Hazlewood delivery straight to Aaron Finch at first slip, but Buttler and Dawid Malan guided England to 49-1 after 6.2 overs when the rain first arrived.

When they returned Malan was dismissed for 23 when he top-edged a Pat Cummins delivery into the sky and Mitchell Marsh took a smart catch.

But a further delay soon followed with the match reduced to 12 overs, giving Buttler and Ben Stokes just 14 balls to face before the innings break.

Chasing an imposing revised target Australia's task was made even harder when Finch and Marsh fell to Woakes with the first two balls of the innings.

A slower ball from Woakes then accounted for Maxwell to leave England scenting victory, but further rain the following over ended the contest just six balls short of reaching five overs, the minimum needed for a result.