Alex Gidman scored more than 11,000 runs in his first-class career

Worcestershire have confirmed Alex Gidman has stepped down as head coach and will leave the club immediately.

Ex-Gloucestershire and Pears batter Gidman was made second XI coach at New Road in March 2018 before taking charge of the first team in November 2018.

Gidman, 41, helped guide the club to successive T20 Blast finals, winning the competition in 2018.

"I have enjoyed my time at Worcestershire and thank the club for all for its support," Gidman said.

The Worcestershire board thanked Gidman for "all his hard work in the last four years" and "wished him every success in the future".

Chair Fanos Hira added: "Alex has led the club to great success, winning the T20 Blast in 2018 and runner-up in 2019.

"We wish him well in the next steps of his career and thank him for his contribution to our club."

Gidman's association with the Pears started when he signed from Gloucestershire in September 2014 on a two-year deal. But he was forced to retire 18 months later because of a finger injury.

After returning as part of the coaching staff two year later, following the departure of long-serving Steve Rhodes, he took over the top job from Kevin Sharp, having masterminded the club's T20 Blast success in 2018.

The club came close to making history the following year, narrowly failing to become the first side to successfully defend the title, when they lost to Essex.

In the County Championship, the Pears were unable to win promotion back to Division One under Gidman following relegation from the top flight in 2018.

They finished fourth in Division Two this season, 31 points adrift of Middlesex, who took the second promotion spot.

Gidman's departure follows those of all-rounders Ed Barnard and Moeen Ali, who are both joining local rivals Warwickshire for 2023.

Worcestershire announced in July they were planning a change of structure, with the club looking to recruit a director of cricket for a new wide-ranging role that will be "responsible for all coaching staff, cricket operations, science and medicine and the academy".