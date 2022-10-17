Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stunning two-time T20 world champions West Indies is one of the greatest moments in Scottish cricket - but the team's task has only just begun.

The Scots beat Group B's favourites by 42 runs in the Men's T20 World Cup and now need to beat Ireland or Zimbabwe to have a chance of making the Super 12s.

Both teams sit above 15th-placed Scotland in the T20 rankings.

"It was the performance of their lives as it was a must-win game," said former Scotland captain Preston Mommsen.

"They had to win because they know how difficult this group will be to get through," Mommsen told Sky Sports.

There are two four-team groups in this initial stage of the World Cup in Australia, with the top two qualifying for the Super 12s, when the world's elite enter the competition.

Ireland, who Scotland play next, are 13th in the world and Zimbabwe 11th, so while the Scots will be underdogs in those games, they have already seen off seventh-ranked West Indies - even if they are without big names such as Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard.

One more victory is likely to put the Scots into the next phase, although there is a scenario where three teams could finish on two wins and progress would come down to superior run-rate.

If an agonising exit because of a marginally inferior run-rate feels very 'Scotland', the good news is the opening victory in Hobart has left them a healthy 2.1 in the black.

Whichever team wins Scotland's pool will head into a Super 12s section alongside Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa plus the runners-up from the other initial group.

Whoever finishes second will join Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand and Group A's winners in the next phase, which begins on October 22.

Scotland reached the Super 12s stage of last year's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, progressing from an easier initial group that contained Oman, Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea.

It was the first time Scotland had gone past the first round at any of the cricket World Cups.

Shane Burger's side face Ireland on Wednesday (05:00 BST) while West Indies play Zimbabwe knowing they can afford no more slip-ups.

The Windies raced to 53-1 in reply to Scotland's total of 160 but Evin Lewis' dismissal from the penultimate ball of the powerplay was the start of a dramatic collapse that saw the 2012 and 2016 winners lose seven wickets for 26 runs in 45 deliveries.

Lewis' wicket was the decisive moment in the match, with slow left-armer Mark Watt varying his pace and length superbly as the Windies were bowled out for 118 in 18.3 overs.

He finished with 3-12 from his four overs while off-spinner Michael Leask took 2-15 and pace bowler Brad Wheal, who was part of the Hampshire side that won the T20 Blast this summer, claimed 2-32.

George Munsey's unbeaten 66 off 53 balls underpinned Scotland's 160-5 after they lost the toss, with important cameos from Calum MacLeod (23 off 14) and Chris Greaves (16 not out off 11).

Scotland's victory is all the more impressive given they have only played two T20s since last year's World Cup.

"It's a special win for us," captain Richard Berrington told Sky Sports.

"A lot of hard work has gone in over the last 12 months and we took a lot of belief from our performances over the last year

"We haven't had as many T20s as we would have liked but we have had a lot of 50-over cricket and I'm glad we could transfer that into this game.

"The bowlers were exceptional. The spinners have done it for us for quite some time. Mark Watt does it so well in the first over. Michael Leask was superb.

"I thought George Munsey and Michael Jones were excellent up front, giving us that platform and West Indies pulled it to get it back in those middle overs.

"We had a few good cameos towards the end which we knew gave us a competitive score. I thought our bowlers were exceptional in that second innings."