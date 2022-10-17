Last updated on .From the section Cricket

'We have to keep believing' - Scotland coach Shane Burger

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Dates: 16 October-13 November Venue: Australia Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland's shock victory against West Indies in the Men's T20 World Cup has coach Shane Burger believing his side "can literally do anything".

The Scots won by 42 runs and now need to beat Ireland or Zimbabwe to move closer to a place in the Super 12s.

"I'm a dreamer and I sell off some big dreams to the unit, but this unit has big aspirations too," Burger said.

"I truly believe if we keep working hard, we can do anything - we just have to keep believing that we can."

The former all-rounder told BBC Scotland: "In the last World Cup we got off to a flier too, so it's important we remain humble, we keep both feet on the ground and don't get too high or get too low.

"We won't underestimate any teams. We'll make sure we thoroughly prepare and are ready to go on Wednesday against Ireland then on Friday against Zimbabwe."

There are two four-team groups in the preliminary stage of the World Cup in Australia, with the top two qualifying for the Super 12s.

Ireland, who Scotland play next, are ranked 12th in the world and Zimbabwe 11th, so despite beating the two-time T20 world champions, the Scots are by no means certain to join the world's top sides in the next phase.

However the manner in which they comprehensively defeated West Indies - even allowing for the absence of big names such as Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard - means Burger's side will go into Wednesday's match (05:00 BST) with optimism.

Ireland were disappointing in their defeat by Zimbabwe and know another loss against Scotland would send them home.

"Within our group we talked about expecting to beat West Indies and some of the top-ranked teams," added South African Burger, who has coached Scotland since 2019.

"I think from where the team has come over the last three to five years, the mentality has shifted towards beating the bigger teams.

"There was a real sense of belief. I felt we actually dominated the game in all aspects. We actually outplayed one of the world's best teams.

"It does massive things for the confidence. West Indies have won two World Cups in this format. They are a class outfit, so to beat one of the world's best teams really shows what Scottish cricket is all about.

"The most important thing is that we don't think this is a one-off game; we want to make sure that we are able to continue these sort of performances."

One more victory is likely to put the Scots into the next phase, although there is a scenario where three teams could finish on two wins and progress would come down to superior run-rate.

Whichever team wins Group B - which Scotland are in - will head into a Super 12s section alongside Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa plus the runners-up from Group A.

Whoever finishes second will join Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand and Group A's winners in the next phase, which begins on October 22.

Scotland reached the Super 12s stage of last year's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, progressing from an easier preliminary group that contained Oman, Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea.

It was the first time Scotland had gone past the first round at any of the cricket World Cups.