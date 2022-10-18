Dockrell was bowled for 24 as Ireland could only post 143 in response to Zimbabwe's 174-7

ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Ireland v Scotland Dates: 19 October Venue: Blundstone Arena, Hobart Time: 05:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app

All-rounder George Dockrell insists Ireland are in "a good place" despite losing their T20 World Cup opener against Zimbabwe on Monday.

The defeat means Ireland will likely need to win their next two games against Scotland and West Indies if they are to advance to the Super 12s.

"Everyone is focused now because yesterday is gone and tomorrow we play Scotland," Dockrell said on Tuesday.

"We win that match and we're back in a good place."

Ireland are out to avoid a repeat of their exit from last year's tournament, when they lost twice in the group stage to miss out on the top-two finish required in order to progress.

Having claimed a sensational win over the West Indies in their opening game, Scotland know a win over the Irish in Hobart would put them on the cusp of advancing from the group stage.

"Knockout cricket is fantastic in the sense that you always think before the tournament you kind of pick games that seem to be important games or the big game, but as we've seen so far in two days of this World Cup, anything can happen," Dockrell said.

"Every match is the most important match, and you never really know how it's all going to pan out, as we saw yesterday with some great wins for Scotland and also Namibia in the other group.

"Again, all we can do is win tomorrow, beat Scotland and put ourselves in a spot to win again then on Friday [against West Indies]."

Ireland were well beaten by Zimbabwe, and never threatened their opponents' total of 174 having opted to bowl first.

"Obviously it's not ideal, it's not how you want to start the competition." Dockrell reflected.

"But again, you need to learn as quick as you can, have those discussions straight away, and bounce back.

"We've got two games over the next four days, and it's our job to come out and give it absolutely everything, and that's what we'll be doing."