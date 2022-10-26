Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Zain ul Hassan has impressed playing for Glamorgan's second team

Glamorgan have signed all-rounder Zain ul Hassan, formerly with Worcestershire, on a rookie contract.

Ul Hassan has come through the South Asian Cricket Academy, designed to showcase potential county professionals.

The club have also given rookie deals to all-rounder Ben Kellaway and seamer Ben Morris.

Both academy products played in the Wales Under-18 side which won the ECB T20 competition.

Ul Hassan, a 21-year-old right-arm seamer and left-handed bat born in Islamabad, was in Worcestershire's academy and played one first-team match for the Pears.

He had trial outings for four county second teams, and impressed in three matches for Glamorgan, where he made 163 runs for twice out and took eleven wickets.

"He's a bowling all-rounder who performed well for the second team, picking up wickets and also scoring runs. He's from Stourbridge and we're happy to have him coming down," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"We've widened our scouting network and Zain's come in through the South Asian Cricket Academy, he's trialled and earned himself this deal."

Kellaway, an off-spinner and middle-order bat from Chepstow, made his National Counties debut for Wales aged just 15.

Seamer Ben Morris played regularly for Glamorgan's seconds over the summer

Morris is an opening bowler from the Abergavenny club, also making regular appearances for Glamorgan seconds and Wales in 2022.

Both are in university in Cardiff over the winter, while ul Hassan is expected to join senior county training in November.

Meanwhile Glamorgan are hoping to sign at least one experienced replacement after leading wicket-taker Michael Hogan ended his 10-year stint at the club, while James Weighell, Joe Cooke, Lukas Carey and Ruaidhri Smith were released, leaving the county with much-reduced bowling resources.

"Michael Hogan has been an absolute Glamorgan legend so it'll be odd not to have him," said Wallace.

"We're looking to see if there are any players that fit our mould, but if there's nobody there'll be opportunities for players in the squad to develop through the winter and play first-team cricket."

Left-armer Jamie McIlroy is likely to get more opportunities if he stays clear of injuries, together with players including Dan Douthwaite and Andy Gorvin pushing for more first-team cricket as well as new recruit ul Hassan.