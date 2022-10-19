Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Reece Topley has taken 22 wickets in 22 T20s for England

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Dates: 16 October-13 November Venue: Australia Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app

England bowler Reece Topley is set to be ruled out of the T20 World Cup with an ankle injury, three days before his side's tournament opener on Saturday.

While it is yet to be confirmed, it is understood scans, taken after Topley rolled his ankle at training on Monday, have revealed significant damage.

It is a serious blow to England's World Cup hopes, given the 28-year-old left-armer's fine form this year.

England are waiting for organisers to ratify his replacement.

Tymal Mills, another left-armer, and right-arm seamer Richard Gleeson are the pace bowlers in Australia as England's travelling reserves.

Confirmation of Topley's replacement could come on Thursday, with Mills, who himself has not played since August because of a toe injury, the most likely option.

The injury is also a cruel disappointment for Topley who has overcome serious setbacks in recent years.

He had four back stress fractures in five years, mostly recently in 2018, which led him to consider retirement.

But after regaining his place he has become a key player in England's white-ball sides and this year took his best figures for England in both T20 and one-day international cricket - 3-22, and an England record 6-24 - against India in the summer.

He had become a crucial part of England's bowling attack, operating effectively with the new ball and during the death overs.

England also lost batter Jonny Bairstow to a freak leg injury before the tournament, while Jofra Archer is a long-term injury absentee.

However, Jos Buttler's side have had an encouraging build-up to the tournament after a 4-3 series win in Pakistan and a 2-0 victory over hosts and defending champions Australia.

England face Afghanistan in Perth at 12:00 BST on Saturday.