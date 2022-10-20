Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, GMHBA Stadium, Geelong Sri Lanka 162-6 (20 overs): Kusal Mendis 79 (44); Van Meekeren 2-25 Netherlands 146-9 (20 overs): O'Dowd 71* (53); Hasaranga 3-28 Sri Lanka won by 16 runs Scorecard ; Table

Sri Lanka secured their place in the Super 12 stage of the Men's T20 World Cup with a 16-run win over the Netherlands.

Opener Kusal Mendis struck 79 from 44 balls as Sri Lanka scored 162-6 batting first.

In reply, Max O'Dowd's entertaining 71 not out from 53 balls kept Netherlands in the game throughout their innings.

But Lahiru Kumara expertly defended 23 from the final over to secure the victory for Sri Lanka.

After losing their first game in a shock defeat by Namibia, Sri Lanka won two consecutive games to comfortably make it out of the group.

But the defeat leaves the Netherlands in a perilous position in Group A despite winning their first two games, because they have a poor net run-rate.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the Super 12s, which start on 22 October.

But Netherlands must await the result of the second game of the day between Namibia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which takes place at 09:00 BST - and will be relying on winless UAE to claim an unlikely victory if they are to qualify.

Sri Lanka return to winning ways

Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup in September but their World Cup campaign started disastrously with that defeat to Namibia.

But in a must-win game to secure their place in the next stage, they responded to the pressure impressively.

The Netherlands' bowlers dominated initially, restricting Sri Lanka to just 36 runs from the opening six-over powerplay.

That soon became 36-2 as Paul van Meekeren took two wickets in two balls, bowling opener Pathum Nissanka for 14 before trapping Dhananjaya de Silva lbw for a golden duck.

But Kusal Mendis stood in their way. A partnership of 60 for the third wicket with Charith Asalanka rebuilt the innings to allow him to accelerate - Sri Lanka adding 102 from the final 10 overs.

His innings of 79, including five sixes, came to an end in the final over and set up an imposing total for the Netherlands to chase.

Max O'Dowd, however, had other ideas.

The opener batted through the innings, watching wickets tumble around him until a disastrous 19th over from Maheesh Theekshana conceded 16 runs to leave Netherlands needing 23 from the final six balls with one wicket remaining.

At the other end, Roelof van der Merwe was hampered by a back injury, barely able to run or swing the bat.

But Kumara held his nerve, conceding seven runs from the over and leaving a deflated O'Dowd unbeaten on 71, a remarkable innings without which the Netherlands would have subsided.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said: "I think we bowled pretty well in the powerplay, we were a little bit unlucky, there were a lot of balls that didn't quite go to hand.

"Hopefully the UAE can help us get through, but it was in our hands and we are just disappointed we weren't quite there tonight."