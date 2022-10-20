Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Archer memorably bowled the super over in England's 2019 World Cup win

Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the United Arab Emirates next month as he continues to recover from injury.

Bowler Archer, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries.

Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed are in the 15-strong Lions squad.

They will tour between 6 and 27 November and support the men's Test squad before their visit to Pakistan.

The senior side will travel to the UAE on 18 November and play a three-day practice match against the Lions from 23 November before the first Test a week later.

Test players James Anderson, Jamie Overton, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach and Will Jacks will head out early to train with the Lions.

Archer is one of three fast bowlers, along with Saqib Mahmood and Brydon Carse, who are touring as part of their rehabilitation from injury.

Since his last appearance, Archer - who has 86 international wickets in 13 Tests, 17 one-day internationals and 12 Twenty20s - has had two operations on an elbow issue and suffered a stress fracture of the lower back.

Bowlers Matthew Potts and Matthew Fisher are the other capped players in an inexperienced Lions squad which also features Surrey wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, Sussex opener Tom Haines and Essex seamer Sam Cook.

Hameed last played for England in their Ashes defeat in Australia last winter while Lawrence has not featured since the tour to the Caribbean in March.

Highly-rated Ahmed has not been capped at international level but starred in England's run to the Under-19 World Cup final earlier this year and last month took his maiden first-class five-wicket haul and hit his first Test century in the same match for Leicestershire against Derbyshire.

England Lions training group: Tom Abell (Somerset), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Josh Bohannon (Lancashire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Sam Conners (Derbyshire), Sam Cook (Essex), Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Tom Haines (Sussex), Jack Haynes (Worcestershire),Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire)Matthew Potts (Durham), Jamie Smith (Surrey)