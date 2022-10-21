Captain Andrew Balbirnie hailed Ireland's nine-wicket T20 World Cup win over two-time champions West Indies as the team's greatest day in the format.

The dominant win as Gareth Delany and Paul Stirling starred secured the Irish a place in the T20 World Cup second stage for the first time since 2009.

"It was pretty complete, all our bowlers were really good," he said.

"We fielded brilliantly and Lorcan [Tucker] and Stirlo finishing it off the way they did with such ease."

Despite securing some big one-day scalps over the last 15 years, Ireland had struggled in the shorter format with the team bowing out in hugely disappointing fashion at the opening stage of last year's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman after a surprise defeat by Namibia.

However, the Ireland team appear to have been rejuvenated by the arrival of new coach Heinrich Malan who has encouraged his charges to play a more attacking brand of cricket.

"Last year there was that disappointment but I'm not sure we were playing the kind of cricket that warranted getting through to the next stage. Now we're in a lot better place as a team," said the Ireland skipper.

'I've never doubted Paul Stirling'

Ireland looked set for another early exit in this year's tournament after a 31-run defeat by Zimbabwe on Monday.

However, a stunning fightback win over Scotland breathed life into their hopes and Friday's comprehensive victory over West Indies means Malan's side will be chasing further big results when they face hosts Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the Super 12 stage.

Despite his heroics over the last couple of seasons in franchise tournaments such as The Hundred in England, Stirling had struggled somewhat in his recent Ireland outings but the Belfastman put that right with his unbeaten 48-ball 66 in Hobart as the Irish easily chased down the target of 146-5 with 15 balls to spare.

"I don't think I've ever doubted Paul Stirling," insisted the Ireland skipper, whose own brisk 37 helped him and his fellow opener put on 73 for the opening wicket in 7.2 overs.

"He is such a classy player, person, a key member of this team and will be for a long time, has been for a long time and he's just a huge big game player."

Delany's superb figures of 3-16 as he dismissed Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell and West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran played a huge role in the two-times champions' below-par total with his fellow spinner Simi Singh taking the wicket of opener Johnson Charles.

The Irish skipper said his side's busy summer of action - despite suffering seven defeats in a row - helped them get match-sharp for this tournament.

That losing sequence included narrow T20 reverses against India and South Africa and Balbirnie said the side's performances, despite the losing run, gave the players confidence.

"It's been a big thing for us not to worry too much about the results but just focus on our performance.

"Playing our old school way wouldn't have been successful but trying to play an exciting brand of cricket, we can compete with them."