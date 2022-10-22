Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Perth Afghanistan 112 all out (19.4 overs): Curran 5-10, Stokes 2-19, Wood 2-23; Ibrahim 32 England 113-5 (18.1 overs): Livingstone 29*, Hales 19, Nabi 1-16 England won by five wickets Scorecard

England's bowlers set up a five-wicket victory over Afghanistan as Jos Buttler's side made a winning start to the T20 World Cup in Perth.

Sam Curran took 5-10 - England's first five-wicket haul in men's T20s - in a complete bowling performance, which was backed up by a phenomenal display of catching.

Curran claimed four wickets in six balls at the death after Mark Wood and Ben Stokes had taken two wickets apiece as Afghanistan were bowled out for 112 in 19.4 overs.

As notable, though, was England's fielding - a fine high catch from Adil Rashid and a leaping one-handed grab by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler the highlights.

England's batting order misfired in the chase, slipping to 97-5 against Afghanistan spin-heavy attack but the target was never likely to be defendable.

Liam Livingstone ended 29 not out as England won with 11 balls remaining.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand stunned hosts and defending champions Australia in the same group. England slip in behind the Black Caps in second place.

Their next game is against Ireland on Wednesday, followed by Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground two days later.

